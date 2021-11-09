Netflix has changed the way the world watches television since its popularity boom in 2010.
The streaming service is now part of everyday life, with its abundance of choice that allow users to stream some of the world’s best new television shows, films and documentaries alongside a host of classics. It’s no wonder Netflix have a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide.
However, with the festive season around the corner and the night’s getting darker, November’s Netflix list promises to be binge-worthy, with a host of new arrivals hitting the platform throughout the month.
Here are 10 of the best new shows and films on Netflix this month. In the UK, new shows and films will be available to stream at 8:01am on day of release.
This list is in no particular order.