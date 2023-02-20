There’s no doubt about where programmes like Still Game, Outlander and River City are filmed – but some shows don’t exactly advertise the fact that they are filmed north of the border.
The STV and BBC buildings in Glasgow’s Pacific Quay are home to a host of well-known shows that have been watched by millions.
But the majority of their audience may be unaware of the Scottish location of the series shot in anonymous studios.
Sitcoms and quiz shows are a particular favourites with producers to film in Glasgow, with some examples regularly topping the ratings.
Here are 11 shows that you might not know were filmed in Scotland.
1. Mrs Brown's Boys
It may be set in Ireland and feature an Irish cast led by Brendan O'Carroll, but Mrs Brown's is filmed in front of a live studio audience at the BBC's Glasgow HQ. It's not as strange as it may sound - the programme was commissioned on the strength of O'Carroll's series of plays featuring Mrs Brown which regularly sold out huge theatres in Scotland's largest city.
2. Richard Osmond's House of Games
A teatime favourite that's broadcast on BBC Two every weeknight at 6pm, don't be surprised to see Pointless quiz king Richard Osmond or his guests out and about in Glasgow - House of Games is filmed on the banks of the Clyde.
3. The Dog Ate My Homework
Running for seven seasons between 2014 and 2020, the presence of Scottish comedian - and voice of Love Island - Iain Stirling is the main hint that the CBBC show The Dog Ate My Homework is a Scottish production.
4. The Weakest Link
A quiz show famous for host Anne Robinson's withering put-downs of the contenstants, filming of The Weakest Link moved to Glasgow in 2008. The new series, presented by comedian Romesh Ranganathan, is also shot at Pacific Quay.
