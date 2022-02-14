Romance on the big screen comes in many forms. Romcoms, raunchy, forbidden love and all in between.

And while each romantic film can vary in its content, one thing that any self respecting romantic film needs is a great on-screen couple, whether or not these iconic movie couples get their happily ever after or not.

Some films have sparked so much on-screen chemistry that the actors have actually fallen in love off-screen – and yes, some of those can even be classified as forbidden love (we’re looking at you Mr and Mrs Smith).

So, forget the overpriced romantic meal out, crack open the red wine and suggest some Netflix and chill with our list of the top 10 movie couples currently on Netflix.

1. Amélie and Nino - Amélie Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Amélie follows a waitress as she overcomes a sad childhood by bringing joy to others in charming, quirky fashion, which sparks a unlikely and unconventional romance.

2. Allie and Noah - The Notebook When it comes to popular romantic dramas, you can't get much more 'perfect movie couple' than the agonisingly beautiful pairing of Allie (Rachel McAdams) and Noah (Ryan Gosling) in The Notebook.

3. Holly and Gerry - PS I Love You PS I Love You sees young widow discover messages from her late husband intended to help ease her pain and start a new life.

4. Pat and Tiffany - Silver Linings Playbook The critically acclaimed Silver Linings Playbook sees Pat (Bradley Cooper) released from a psychiatric hospital determined to win back his estranged wife. He meets a young widow, Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence), who offers to help him get his wife back if he enters a dance competition with her.