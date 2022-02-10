Netflix have released a strong collection of true crime documentaries in the past 12 months. Photo credit: Netflix.

Netflix True Crime: 10 of the best new true crime documentaries on Netflix UK 2022

There is a whole host of new true crime documentaries and crime series on Netflix. Looking to binge on some new true crime documentaries? Here are some of the best, and latest, bingeable new shows ready to stream.

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 1:00 pm

Shocking, disturbing and some downright bizarre docs have shown viewers everything from the world’s biggest criminal masterminds all the way to some of the most evil crimes in human history, all while keeping them gripped to the TV screens.

After a number of successful documentaries in the past few years, Netflix have really stepped it up over the past 12 months when it comes to true crime TV shows.

If you’re looking for something new to watch, the streaming giant have continued to upload some of the bingeable, bizarre and, ultimately, fascinating true crime documentaries in the past few months.

But how do you know which are the most informative and respected ones to watch? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here is our pick of the top 10 Netflix true crime documentaries released in the past year.

1. Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer focuses on vile serial killer Richard Cottingham, his motives, how he was caught and his sickening crimes.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Bad Sport

Bad Sport brings together rue crime and sports, as the docuseries examines global controversies and scandals with firsthand accounts from those involved.

Photo: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/2020

3. The Women and The Murderers

The series The Women and The Murderers tells the story of Guy Georges, a serial killer who was caught when three women come together to crack the case.

Photo: Netflix

4. The Motive

In Jerusalem 1986, a school boy shoots his entire family point-blank in their beds. The Motive examines the questions which still surround the case, as insiders come forward.

Photo: Netflix

