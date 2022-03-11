Netflix are releasing a bunch of great content throughout March. Photo credit: Getty Images/Netflix

Best new series and films on Netflix 2022: Here are 10 of the best movies and TV shows new to Netflix UK this week

Here are the 10 best new releases to watch on Netflix this week.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 11th March 2022, 4:03 pm

From a new movie starring Oscar nominated Jesse Plemmons to a highly anticipated new true crime documentary about immortal dogs – this week’s Netflix selection of new releases is sure to have subscribers licking their lips.

With an astonishing 213 million reported subscribers worldwide, Netflix are adding some crackers this week in March to ensure they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming.

Bad Vegan Netflix UK release date, how to watch, where is Sarma Melngailis now

Best series on Netflix 2022: The 10 most watched Netflix series from the last 12 months

They’ll be adding some hilarious stand-up comedy to their platform in March, alongside Ryan Reynolds’ latest hit movie and a long-awaited fifth season of one of Netflix’s most popular exclusive shows.

So grab that control, settle into your couch and check out the 10 best new releases being added to Netflix this week.

1. The Adam Project - Out now

Ryan Reynolds stars in The Adam Project, a film which follows an accidental crash-landing in 2022, which forces time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed to team up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future.

Photo: Charley Gallay

Photo Sales

2. Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud & Fugitives - March 18

A populr raw vegan restaurant owner marries a mysterious man who claims he can make her dog immortal as the vegan restaurateur finds her life veering off the rails.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

3. Windfall - March 18

An all-star cast take the lead in Windfall, which sees a man break into a tech billionaire's empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. It Chapter Two - March 13

Pennywise returns to terrorise the town of Maine - years after he first arrived.

Photo: Mark Kolbe

Photo Sales
NetflixRyan Reynolds
Next Page
Page 1 of 3