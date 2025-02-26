Henry Kelly: Host of hit BBC game show Going for Gold dies aged 78
Renowned game show host Henry Kelly has died aged 78, a statement from his family said.
Irish presenter Kelly was best known for presenting TV shows such as Going for Gold and Game for a Laugh.
Going for Gold originally aired on BBC1 from October 1987 to July 1996. The popular programme had a theme tune composed by multi-award winning composer Hans Zimmer and featured contestants from around Europe who would compete against each other to answer questions all written in English.
Kelly’s family said the TV host “died peacefully” on Tuesday “after a period of ill health”.
Their statement said: “Henry will be sorely missed by his friends and family, including his partner Karolyn Shindler, their son Alexander, Henry’s daughter Siobhan and her mother Marjorie.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.