Henry Kelly - the TV host from Ireland who made his name on BBC1’s Going for Gold - has died

Renowned game show host Henry Kelly has died aged 78, a statement from his family said.

Irish presenter Kelly was best known for presenting TV shows such as Going for Gold and Game for a Laugh.

Going for Gold originally aired on BBC1 from October 1987 to July 1996. The popular programme had a theme tune composed by multi-award winning composer Hans Zimmer and featured contestants from around Europe who would compete against each other to answer questions all written in English.

Kelly’s family said the TV host “died peacefully” on Tuesday “after a period of ill health”.