Henry Kelly: Host of hit BBC game show Going for Gold dies aged 78

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Head of News

Comment
Published 26th Feb 2025, 13:17 BST
Henry Kelly - the TV host from Ireland who made his name on BBC1’s Going for Gold - has died

Renowned game show host Henry Kelly has died aged 78, a statement from his family said.

Irish presenter Kelly was best known for presenting TV shows such as Going for Gold and Game for a Laugh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Going for Gold originally aired on BBC1 from October 1987 to July 1996. The popular programme had a theme tune composed by multi-award winning composer Hans Zimmer and featured contestants from around Europe who would compete against each other to answer questions all written in English.

Kelly’s family said the TV host “died peacefully” on Tuesday “after a period of ill health”.

Their statement said: “Henry will be sorely missed by his friends and family, including his partner Karolyn Shindler, their son Alexander, Henry’s daughter Siobhan and her mother Marjorie.”

Related topics:QuestionsEurope
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice