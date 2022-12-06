A new Netflix documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, is set to launch on this streamer soon to give an in-depth look at the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A new Netflix documentary focusing on royal family members Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is set to launch on the streamer in the coming days.

Already labelled as a “global event”, the new series is the second time that the royal couple have appeared on the platform after their 2021 appearance with Oprah Winfrey, which millions tuned into as they shared intricate details about their life as a royal.

However, this forthcoming series is set to delve even deeper into the life of the duo, with last week’s trailer giving insight into various moments in the documentary which are sure to lift the lid on the pair.

Clocking in at just over a minute, the trailer begins with footage of Meghan being praised and a short clip of her holding hands with her husband Harry – before it takes a sinister turn which begins with Piers Morgan claiming Meghan has become a “rock star.”

The trailer also appears to show Harry stating stories have been planted due them having ‘a war on Meghan to suit other people’s agendas’, while he also states "everything then changed. There's a hierarchy of the family."

Harry is also heard saying: “The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

It is certain to be explosive and a must watch. Here’s when Harry and Meghan will be released on Netflix.

How much is Harry and Meghan Netflix deal worth

The royal pair signed a deal with Netflix to produce series and content with them back in 2020.

There were rumours of a bidding war between numerous streaming services, which Apple TV one of the main front runners at the beginning of discussions

However, it was Netflix who won out, with a deal reportedly worth more than USD $100 million secured between the platform and the duo.

How many episodes is there of Harry and Meghan

It has been confirmed there will be six episodes of the series, with the first two instalments already given confirmed release dates.

Currently, there is no confirmed run time for each episode though we are likely to know when as they first two episodes are launched.

When is Harry and Meghan starting on Netflix

Set to be split into volumes, the first episode of the series is set for released on Thursday 8 December, before the second instalment of the series is launched exactly a week later on Thursday 15 December 2022.