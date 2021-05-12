Ewan McGregor is preparing to make his TV comeback in the brand new Netflix series, Halston.

Following the story of legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, the show will cover his rise to fame in 1970’s New York, and his friendship with Liza Minnelli.

Here’s all you need to know about Netflix’s new fashion drama.

What is Halston about?

Halston is a new five-part mini series focussing on the legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick. The show will focus on his rise to fame in 1970’s New York, and explore his relationship with his new found influence in the fashion world.

The drama series is produced by Ryan Murphy, who was behind the recent Netflix hits Hollywood, American Horror Story and the American Crime Story anthology series.

The official synopsis reads: "The limited series Halston follows the legendary fashion designer, as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970s and '80s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.".

Who is in the cast of Halston?

Ewan McGregor - Halston

Ewan McGregor stars as the show's titular character, Halston.

The Scottish actor’s career has spanned almost three decades, and has seen him play a role in the Star Wars franchise, Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, and Christopher Robin.

McGregor responded to recent criticism about him playing a gay character. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he was asked about the debate on straight actors taking on LGBTQ+ roles, and was reminded of a quote from actor Billy Porter who said he wouldn’t be considered for a non’”flamboyant'' role. The Star Wars star said: I hear the discussion and I respect both sides of it, I really do.

“I haven't walked in Billy Porter's shoes. I don't know what it's like to lose out parts when you might feel it's to do with your sexuality. So I can only respect his point of view... I don't want to sound like I'm worming out of this, because it's something I did think a lot about – I suppose ultimately I felt like it was just one part of who he was."

Rebecca Dayan - Elsa Peretti

Starring as famous jewellery designer Elsa Peretti is Rebecca Dayan. The designer was responsible for the craftsmanship of Halston’s perfume bottle.

Dayan is a French actress who some viewers may recognise from the 2016 horror film The Neon Demon. The actress has also appeared in Random Acts of Violence, Elementary and Tesla.

Krysta Rodriguez – Liza Minnelli

Best known for her role as Ana Vargas in the NBC series Smash, actress Krysta Rodriguez plays Liza Minnelli.

Minnelli, famous for her performance in Cabaret, was a close friend of Halston and often wore his designs.

Rodriguez is no stranger to musical performances herself, performing on Broadway in the musicals Spring Awakening and The Addams Family.

Vera Farmiga - Adele

Vera Farmiga will be playing the character of Adele. Not much is known about the character yet, with no description released so far about her role in the show.

Farmiga can be recognised for her role in The Conjuring, and other horror films including Orphan, The Devil’s Child and Annabelle.

Rory Culkin - Joe Schumacher

The role of director Joe Schumacher will be played by Rory Culkin.

Schumacher was the director in charge of the launch of the Halston brand in the 1970’s.

Rory Culkin is the younger brother of Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and Succession actor Kieran Culkin.

When is Halston released?

Halston will be released on Netflix on Friday 14 May.

The mini-series will consist of five episodes. All episodes will be released at the same time

Is there a trailer for Halston?