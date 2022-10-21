Here come’s spooky season!

That’s right, horror movies are coming thick and fast and The Scotsman’s self confessed film fanatics, myself and Dave Hepburn, are back the latest films reviews and reaction in our regular ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

However, it has not started in the best way with the shambolic release of the latest movie in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Ends.

Halloween Ends - hopefully (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Myself and Dave go over the reason it disappointed me so much, and there’s even discussion on if it is more of a disaster than Liz Truss’ 44 days as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom – yes, it’s a genuine debate.

Meanwhile, Dave has not seen quite as many movies as he did last week (13!) but he is determined to ensure cinema goers don’t miss out of one of the two movies he has seen this week, as he lauds new Viola Davis historical action drama The Woman King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film takes place in the 1800s and follows a group of all-female warriors determined to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness as they battle a foreign enemy that's determined to destroy their way of life.

Once again we look at the ‘controversy’ surrounded Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2 sequel, with people fainting in cinemas across the United States due to a particular gruelling scene. We ask – is there such a thing as ‘too much’ gore in a movie?

This week’s discussion topic is which horror movie villains are the best of all time – with some new, some fun and some legendary characters!