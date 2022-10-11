Michael Myers and Laurie Strode are set to face off for the final time this Halloween. Cr: Miramax/Blumhouse Productions

Michael Myers is back in Haddonfield – and this time he means business.

Set to be the final film in David Gordon Green recent reboots of John Carpenter’s slasher classics, horror fanatics are ready to see how Halloween Ends, as the third film in the trilogy hits the big screen.

Its been a little since the cliffhanger ending of ‘Halloween Kills’, but the masked serial killer will be back in cinemas just in time for All Hallow’s Eve to let horror movie know how this saga will end.

The popular horror franchise has roared back into Hollywood in the past couple of years after Green brought back the masked horror villain 2018.

A direct sequel to the Carpenter original of 1978, the film was titled Halloween (2018) and followed the original storyline, with Myers returning to terrorise the citizens of Haddonfield once more- 30 years since the events of that fateful Halloween night – after escaping from the mental institute where he was imprisoned.

Halloween Ends will be the 13th Halloween film ever made, with the likes of horror icon and musician Rob Zombie also having differing version of Myers.

Who is in the cast of Halloween Ends? Who plays Michael Myers?

The original scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis will return as the legendary Laurie Strode, who is still suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after being a survivor of Michael Myers' 1978 killing spree.

Andi Matichak (Orange Is the New Black) returns as Laurie’s granddaughter Allyson Nelson after going head to head with Michael in Halloween Kills.

James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle will take in turns in playing the role masked villain Michael Myers/The Shape, while original character Deputy Frank Hawkins is played by Will Patton (Gone in 60 Seconds).

Rohan Campbell (The Hardy Boys) stars as Corey Cunningham and Kyle Richards (Little House on the Prairie) is Lindsey Wallace.

Michael Simmonds (Nerve) will be in charge of cinematography, with production coming from Jason Blum (Insidious), Malek Akkad (Halloween: Resurrection) and Bill Block (Fury)

When is Halloween Ends released, age rating and runtime

The good news? Green is not making us wait until the end of October to see his final Halloween movie with confirmation the horror will be hitting theatres worldwide on October 14 2022.

The BBFC had rated Halloween Ends’ trailer as a 15, leaving many horror fans wondering if the film would have less blood and gore but, as per the BBFC website, it appears the film has been given an expected 18 rating for “strong, bloody violence”.