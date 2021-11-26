Ever since George A. Romero 1968 hit ‘Night of the Living Dead’ introduced us to the flesh tearing, brain munching, undead and reanimated corpse, horror fans have been obsessed with the mythical creature we come to know as the zombie.

And while zombie horror have been around since the 1930s, our idea of what constitutes a modern day living dead flick has included gore, guts and a host of horror hits that pit the living against the undead.

From the moment Johnny uttered those fatal words “they’re coming to get you, Barbara” before seeing a host of his glamorous Hollywood co-stars be torn limb from limb, the horror world has never quite been the same.

10 of the best Netflix new release series available this November

1. Ravenous (2017) As a zombie plague breaks out in a rural Quebec town, survivors band together in an effort to flee the flesh eating hordes in this zombie thriller. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Cargo (2017) Amid a terrifying zombie pandemic, a father searches the wilds of Australia to find a person willing to protect and care for his infant daughter during the zombie outbreak. Photo: Photo Courtesy Netflix Photo Sales

3. Zombieland (2009) With an all-star cast of Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone, Zombieland is a modern day horror comedy with a killer soundtrack. The sequel, Zombieland Double Tap is also available on Netflix. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Dawn of the Dead (2004) Remakes are rarely as good as they originals, however, 2004's remake of the classic Romero movie Dawn of the Dead stands up pretty well and was heralded by zombie fans as a solid effort with plenty praise. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales