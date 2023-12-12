Awards season is now underway and you don't even have to leave your living room to check out some of the leading contenders.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, has been nominated for 10 Golden Globes.

The recent announcement of the nominations for the Golden Globes saw a total of 12 films shortlisted for the two Best Picture awards - one for drama and the other for best musical or comedy.

Some, including Jonathan Glazer's 'The Zone of Interest' and Yorgos Lanthimos 'Poor Things', have yet to be released in British cinemas, but several can already be watched at home.

Here are five for you to check out.

Barbie (Apple TV - rent from £4.99)

Greta Gerwig's feminist take on the world's most famous doll has been an equally big hit with both critics and audiences - it's the highest grossing film of 2023 and has bagged an amazing 10 Golden Globe nominations. It sees Barbie and Ken's visit to the real world have unexpected consequences for Barbieland.

Oppenheimer (Amazon - rent from £15.99)

Cillian Murphy puts in a career-best performance as the scientist who invented the atomic bomb in Christopher Nolan's bleak biopic. Released on the same day as Barbie, it led to the Barbieheimer phenomenon, where film fans would watch both wildly different films on the same day.

Air (Prime Video)

The true story of how Nike transformed the trainers industry through a deal with basketball star Michael Jordan is the unlikely subject of this surprisingly fun film starring Matt Damon as pioneering market executive Sonny Vaccaro. Damon's longtime collaborator Ben Affleck directs, as well as playing the company's founder Phil Knight.

Past Lives (Amazon - rent from £3.49)

An incredibly assured debut from South Korean-Canadian director Celine Song, Past Lives tracks the relationship of childhood sweethearts who are forced apart by a family move, before being reunited in New York 12 years later. It's a beautiful film that investigates what happens when there can't be a fairytale ending - in this life anyway.

May December (Now Cinema)