Scotsman critic Alistair Harkness on the films to look out for at this year’s GFF

Priya Kansara in Polite Society PIC: Parisa Taghizadeh / © 2022 FOCUS FEATURES LLC.

Pearl (5-6 March) Horror maverick Ti West (a guest of the fest in 2014), delivers a prequel to last year’s superbly creepy X, once again featuring Mia Goth, who reportedly gives a star-making performance.

One Fine Morning (8-9 March) Mia Hansen-Løve (Bergman Island) returns with another semi-autobiographical family drama, this time starring Léa Seydoux as a single mum coming to terms with the decline of her ailing father.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mister Organ (7-8 March) 2016’s Tickled is one of the strangest documentaries of recent years, so expect director David Farrier’s new film, about the most annoying man in New Zealand, to offer up a wealth of unexpected twists and turns.

My Name is Alfred Hitchcock (2-4) March / The March on Rome (10-11 March) The prolific Mark Cousins returns with two new cine-essays, the first re-examining Hitchcock by imagining the man himself (voiced by Alistair McGowan) posthumously reflecting on his career; the second exploring the cinematic roots of fascism.

Polite Society (12 March) Fresh from Sundance, Nida Manzoor’s debut brings GFF to a close with a wild-sounding martial arts comedy about an aspiring stuntwoman trying to save her sister from her impending nuptials.

The Glasgow Film Festival runs from 1-12 March, https://glasgowfilm.org/glasgow-film-festival