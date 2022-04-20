Netflix has shared news about a second season of Ginny & Georgia. Photo: Netflix.

First released on Netflix on February 24th, 2021, Ginny & Georgia follows the story of Ginny Miller, a 15-year-old who is thought to be more mature than her 30-year-old mother, Georgia. Georgia moves her family, including Ginny and her brother Austin, to a New England town to settle down and give the children a better life than she had.

According to Netflix, 52 million subscribers watched the first season of the series for the first 28 days after its release. It was also received fairly well by critics, with a rating of 68% based on 31 critic reviews, with an average rating of 6.2/10 on Rotten Tomatoes. Metacritic rated it similarly, scoring 62 out of 100 based on 15 critic reviews.

With a strong reception for its first season, fans have been wondering whether a second season would follow. News finally came from Netflix on April 19th in the form of a clip on YouTube. Here’s what you need to know.

Will there be a second season of Ginny & Georgia?

"Cue the champagne toasts and grab the vegan cheesecake,” reads the trailer description. “Ginny & Georgia will return for Season 2, only on Netflix.”

It’s confirmed then: we will be getting a second season of the popular comedy-drama. However, there’s not yet a confirmed release date for the show’s return.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 trailer

The trailer doesn’t offer any clues to what we might see in the next season, instead showing candid videos from the members of the cast, all sharing their excitement for the confirmed second season.