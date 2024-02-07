Gina Carano is filing a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm following her sacking from popular TV series The Mandalorian. Cr. Getty Images.

Former Mandalorian actor Gina Carano's battle with the series' production company Disney+ and Lucasfilm has taken another twist after the actor filed a lawsuit against them following her 2021 sacking.

The actor played Cara Dune in the smash hit Disney+ Stars War sequel but was removed from the show after an 'abhorrent' Instagram post that was viewed as offensive to Jewish people saw her fired from the show.

Here is why Gina Carano was fired, what Gina Carano said on Instagram and why she is now suing Disney and Lucasfilm for her sacking:

What did Gina Carano say? Why was Gina Carona fired from The Mandolorian?

Back on February 10, 2021, Carano had likened the Nazi's behaviour towards Jewish people during World War II as similar to people are sometimes treated for their political views. Via her Instagram account, she wrote: "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours...even by children."

She added: “Because history is edited, most people today don´t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews" before asking "how is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”.

The post was later deleted by the actor but screenshots were taken by Instagram users and were later shown across X (then known as Twitter) and the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trending as fans called for her sacking. She was also criticised for her disregard in wearing a mask during the pandemic, conspiracy theories and her use of 'offensive language'.

Why is Gina Carano suing Disney+ and Lucasfilm?

The 41-year-old actor is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for discrimination and wrongful termination and claims she has been discriminated against for her political views.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carano filed a complaint in California federal court this week which alleges she was fired for voicing right-wing opinions via her social media and will now seek a court order that would force Lucasfilm to recast her.

She took to social media on Tuesday night (February 6) to say: "My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist" while, according to the complaint, Disney and Lucasfilm are claim to have 'harassed and defamed' the former Mandalorian star due to her not aligning with their views on the Black Lives Matter movement, preferred pronouns and disproven claims of election interference. Carano also claims the entertainment company did not stand down on her male counterparts on the show for offensive remarks to Republican voters and used Pedro Pascal’s 2017 post which compared former US President Donald Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

The lawsuit also claims: “Defendants went so far as to try and convince Carano’s publicist to force Carano to issue a statement admitting to mocking or insulting an entire group of people, which Carano had never done". After refusing to do so, she makes a further claim that she was fired after declining to meet with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and 45 employees who identify as LGBTQ+, according to the suit. The 41-year-old also alleges Disney engaged in a “post-termination smear campaign" against her. She claims wrongful dismissal and sex discrimination.

She is looking to be recast by Lucasfilm following the lawsuit alongside $75,000 and punitive damages, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Why is Elon Musk involved in the Gina Carano vs Disney lawsuit?

The business had previously made a promise to foot the legal bill for X (formerly Twitter) users that have been discriminated against due to posts they have shared on his platform - and is thus helped Carano fund her lawsuit via the social media site.

X's Head of business operations, Joe Benarroch, commented saying, “As a sign of X Corp’s commitment to free speech, we’re proud to provide financial support for Gina Carano’s lawsuit, empowering her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the ability to work without bullying, harassment, or discrimination.”

“I am honoured that my case has been chosen to be supported by the company that has been one of the last glimmers of hope for free speech in the world" said the actor after being represented by Musk's company.

Have Disney and LucasFilm responded?