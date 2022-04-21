George Michael poses at the "George Michael: A Different Story" Photocall during the 55th annual Berlinale International Film Festival in 2005. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images.

2022 would have been the 59th birthday of late singer George Michael. To celebrate and remember his legacy, a feature-length documentary is planned for a summer release.

Here’s what you need to know about the singer’s death and the upcoming film, George Michael Freedom Uncut.

How did George Michael die?

George Michael died early in the morning of Christmas Day, on December 25th 2016. The 53-year-old was in bed at his home in Goring-on-Thames and was found by his partner, Fadi Fawaz.

In March 2017, a senior coroner in Oxfordshire attributed Michael's death to dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and a fatty liver. After determining the cause of death, Michael's funeral was held on March 29th, 2017 at Highgate Cemetery in north London, on one side of his mother's grave. His sister Melanie, who died exactly three years after him, is buried on the other side.

There is also an unofficial memorial garden outside Michael's home in Highgate. The site, in a private square that Michael had owned, was tended by fans for approximately eighteen months until it was cleared.

George Michael performs during a concert in Amsterdam in 2007. Photo: EVERT ELZINGA/AFP via Getty Images.

Michael's will left the majority of his £97 million estate to his sisters, his father, and friends. It did not include bequests to either Fawaz or to his former partner, Kenny Goss. In 2021, following legal proceedings, the trustees of Michael's estate entered into a financial settlement with Goss.

Following his death, various celebrities gave tributes to George Michael, including Elton John during a performance in Las Vegas, Adele, Christ Martin, and more.

What to expect from George Michael Freedom Uncut

George Michael Freedom Uncut will be a feature-length documentary, to be screened in cinemas worldwide this summer in honour of the late artist’s birthday. It will follow the singer's life from the release of his 1987 solo album Faith and following musical works.

The film is made from exclusive personal archival footage, performances, and interviews with friends and some of Michael’s own favourite artists.

"George Michael was an inspiring artist whose story deserves to be shared on the big screen globally,” Tom Mackay, President of Premium Content at Sony Music Entertainment, said in a statement about the upcoming documentary. “In honour of George’s birthday this June, we are thrilled to be working with David Austin and our partners at Trafalgar Releasing to bring fans unprecedented access to his extraordinary life both on and off stage.”