Game of Thrones to Bake Off: The surprising way Scots are falling for orchestral music

Who knew that Sunday night telly could be your gateway to Mozart?

New research from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) reveals a surprising truth: even if you don’t think you’re into orchestral music, your TV choices may well say otherwise. A whopping 77% of Scottish adults say TV soundtracks have inspired them to explore the genre further — proving that symphonies and piano concertos aren't just for concert halls anymore.

Top of the pops for orchestral discovery? When it comes to the TV shows that inspired people to discover orchestral music, the top choices for Scots were Peaky Blinders (25%), Game of Thrones (19%), followed by; The Crown (18%), Bridgerton (16%), Downton Abbey (16%) and Planet Earth (15%). From dragons to period dramas, it seems Britain’s orchestral crush has a killer soundtrack.

Each of these TV shows brings orchestral music to life in its own distinct way — whether it’s the brooding cello-led themes of Game of Thrones, Bridgerton’s playful string covers of modern pop, Downton’s elegant chamber arrangements, or the gritty, genre-blending edge of Peaky Blinders.

“We’ve long-known that orchestral music can stir the soul,” says Tom Philpott, Director of Artistic Planning at the RPO. “But what’s striking is how important popular media is in helping to introduce new audiences to the orchestral world. The influence of orchestral film and TV soundtracks is well documented, but it goes far beyond that.

"Our computer game concert this June highlights the significance of gaming in inspiring orchestral discovery – and our new research confirms that TV shows give millions of people an everyday connection to the orchestral genre as well. All these media play their part in introducing diverse audiences to orchestral music, ensuring the genre is relevant to contemporary society – and signposting new audiences to discover more, online and in the concert hall.”

Among younger viewers, hits like Bridgerton (27%), The Great British Bake Off (20%) and even Doctor Who (23%)are opening up the orchestral world. Meanwhile,the evergreen charm of Downton Abbey (19%), Planet Earth (13%), Antiques Roadshow (10%) and Poldark (11%), are winning over older audiences.

Sarah Bardwell, Managing Director at the RPO adds: “This cultural shift comes as historical and period dramas dominate headlines and awards, including this year’s BAFTA Television Awards. The continued popularity of shows like Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Shōgun reflects a deep audience appetite for stories that echo the past, while resonating with present-day themes.

"As it turns out, it's not just the costumes and drama drawing people in — it's the music too. For many, TV isn’t just background noise — it’s an unexpected bridge to a centuries-old art form. Who would have thought the Great British Bake Off could lead you to Beethoven?”