Game of Thrones makers get £400,000 in public money to film media drama Succession in Scotland

The makers of Game of Thrones were handed £400,000 in public money to help shoot two instalments of the award-winning media drama Succession in Scotland.

Dundee-born actor Brian Cox and key cast including Matthew Macfadyen and Sarah Snook filmed scenes at the city’s V&A museum and Gleneagles resort.

The village of Auchterarder, in Perthshire, and Ayr, are also expected to appear in the two episodes featuring scenes shot in Scotland, which will be shown on the next two Monday evenings.

The funding for the Sky Atlantic series, which features Cox as the head of a troubled family-run business empire, has been confirmed by government agency Screen Scotland.

In the next two episodes of the show, which has just been commissioned for a third series, Cox's character, Logan Roy, who also hails from Dundee, is seen returning to his home city for a gala event to mark his 50 years in the media business.

Head of commission Brodie Pringle said: “It is incredibly important for Scotland to forge relationships with international studios like HBO.

"Succession has provided a unique opportunity to do this on a project featuring one of Scotland’s most established actors, Brian Cox.

"This production has not only provided vital training opportunities for new entrants to the industry in Scotland but also the first on-screen cameo of V&A Dundee, a new location with a very exciting future ahead."

A spokesman for Screen Scotland said: "Screen Scotland is dedicated to delivering enhanced support for all aspects of Scotland's screen sector. As part of our work, in the last year we have agreed support for over 20 film and television productions."

Scott Ferguson, executive producer of Succession, said: "Shooting in Scotland presented us with a truly unique and exciting opportunity for Succession, not only visually with amazing locations and a fantastic creative and technical crew, but also in terms of storytelling, with Episode 8 set in Scotland.

"The cast and crew had a fantastic time, and of course, there was something very special indeed about bringing Brian back to his – and Logan’s – hometown of Dundee."