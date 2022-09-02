Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foo Fighters perform on stage with the late, great Taylor Hawkins (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

It is now less than 24 hours away from the highly-anticipated Foo Fighters tribute show at Wembley Stadium which will pay tribute to their late, great drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The death of the Texas born drummer shocked the music world in March when, just a day before the band were due to play the the Colombian city Bogota, he was found dead in his hotel room.

Foo Fighters official account tweeted they were “devastated by the tragic and untimely loss,” of their band mate, adding that Hawkins “musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever”.

Drummer Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the One Love Malibu Festival at King Gillette Ranch on December 02, 2018 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for ABA)

Shortly afterwards, the Monkey Wrench hit makers announced two tribute show in both LA and at Wembley Stadium.

And it will be London that Dave Grohl and his band will bravely get back on stage first, as they look to pay homage to one of rock music’s most inspirational and loved drummers.

The concert, which sold out of every ticket in under a minute on release, will see a number of popular musicians join the band on stage as they rock Wembley with a host of their most loved tracks, such as Everlong, One By One and Learn To Fly.

Which acts will be playing alongside Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show?

A number of famous faces have been confirmed to be joining Grohl and the Foos on stage at Wembley – although we expect there may also be some surprises.

So far, the confirmed artists are as follows: Liam Gallagher, Travis Barker, Josh Homme, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Chrissie Hynde, James Gang, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, Kesha, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich, Wolfgang Van Halen – with a special guest appearance from comedian Dave Chappelle.

How can I get tickets for Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins tribute?

Ticketmaster have released a final batch of ticket which are available here, with varied pricing available.

Where can I buy Foo Fighters merch for the Taylor Hawkins tribute show?

With many fans unable to get tickets to their show, the band have announced that merchandise from the event will be available in advice from the show, with all takings donate to charities chosen by the Hawkins family.

A host of merch items can be purchased here.

How can I watch Foo Fighters tribute to Taylor Hawkins show at Wembley?

The Foos have announced fans unable to get tickets will still be able to watch the show and donate to charities chosen by the Hawkins family, which are Music Support and Musicares.