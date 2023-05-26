Five of this week's best new Netflix releases including The Real Bling Bling Hollywood Heist

As we enter the end of May, Netflix have uploaded some great new films and documentaries to their platform. Here are five things we recommend watching this week.

As per usual, the end of the month has brought forward some of Netflix’s best releases and May is certainly no different.

Ranging from the weird to the wonderful, the great to the ‘so bad it’s good’, the streaming giant has really hit the sweet spot this week with a number of new releases that are sure to please almost every viewer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here we look at five of the best new releases on Netflix this week so you don’t have to be scrolling all week long trying to find what to watch.

Ben Wheatley's In The Earth is a great new sci-fi horror added to Netflix this week. Cr: Netflix.

1) In The Earth

Acclaimed director Ben Wheatley’s sci-fi horror sees a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest as a disastrous virus shakes the world to its core. What is lurking in the forest though is something far more sinister than a deadly virus.

2) Old

Those of you familiar with M. Night Shyamalan’s work will know he can swerve between visionary genius and Tommy Wiseau-esque disaster artist from one movie to the next. Old sits somewhere in the middle – the acting and plot are so laughably bad that the film is genuinely entertaining. We aren’t sure it Shyamalan’s intention but it is fun watch nonetheless

3) MerPeople

This fascinating documentary jumps into the subculture known as ‘mermaiding’. Oscar winning director Cynthia Wade delves deep into the mesmerising world of people who are obsessed with being a “professional mermaid” and it is every bit as interesting and bizarre as it sounds.

4) Hard Feelings

In a world of elevated horror and all-action blockbusters, sometimes all you need is a film about a man who is haunted by his own talking genitalia.

5) The Real Bling Bling Hollywood Heist