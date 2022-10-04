News you can trust since 1817
The rumour mill went into overdrive about the identity of his successor after Daniel Craig announced he would not be playing James Bond again.

First Female James Bond: Here are the 13 actresses who are favourite to be the first female Bond - including 007 Lashana Lynch

It’s one of the hottest roles in cinema and the bookies have a number of famous actresses in the frame to make history as the first woman to play the lead role in the franchaise.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:33 am

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.

The successful candidate will become the eighth person to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

And some have suggested that it might be time for a woman to take on the world-saving roles – with one actress who has already technically held the 007 title amongst the most hotly-tipped.

Betting company William Hill are currently quoting odds for 13 actresses to don the tuxedo and enjoy a vodka martini, shaken not stirred.

Here they are, from favourite to outsider.

1. Lashana Lynch

About to appear in the much anticipated film The Woman King alongside Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch technically took over the 007 codename from Daniel Craig in No Time To Die. Could she retain the iconic number and be promoted to lead role in the next instalment? There's a 33/1 chance according to the bookies, making her the joint favourite actress to land the role.

2. T'nia Miller

The second of four actresses with a 33/1 chance of playing Bond is T'nia Miller. The British star is best known for appearing in television hits Years & Years and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

3. Lydia West

Miller's Years & Years co-star Lydia West is also a 33/1 chance to play the world's most famous spy. She's also had eye-catching roles in It's A Sin and Dracula, and will soon be making her feature film debut in It's All Coming Back To Me.

4. Suranne Jones

The last 33/1 candidate is Gentleman Jack's Suranne Jones. She's already had an impressive career, first becoming famous for playing Karen McDonald in Coronation, before landing numerous critically-acclaimed and award-winning starring roles in the likes of Doctor Foster and Save Me.

