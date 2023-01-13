News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Films To Look Forward To In 2023: The Scotsman film podcast pick the movies they can't wait to see - and review Avatar 2, Till and more

It’s the start of another cinematic year and there’s plenty to look forward to.

By David Hepburn
4 minutes ago
 Comment

While awards season is now in full flow, with the Golden Globes awarded and the Oscar nominations shortly to be announced, the industry seems focused on looking back at the best films released in 2022.

But, having counted down our films of the year a couple of weeks ago, the Scotsman’s (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic Podcast is looking ahead to the upcoming highlights of 2023.

Hide Ad

From Greta Gerwig taking on Barbie, to Timothée Hal Chalamet playing Willy Wonka, we’re talking about the movies we just can’t wait to see.

And we’re also chatting about some of the films currently playing at a cinema near you – including Avatar 2: The Way of Water, Till, A Man Called Otto, and Empire of Light.

Want to watch previous episodes?

Hide Ad

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes from across the year?

Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.

Hide Ad
Margot Robbie stars in Barbie - one of the most hotly anticipated films of 2023.
Golden GlobesScotsman
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.