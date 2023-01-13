It’s the start of another cinematic year and there’s plenty to look forward to.

While awards season is now in full flow, with the Golden Globes awarded and the Oscar nominations shortly to be announced, the industry seems focused on looking back at the best films released in 2022.

But, having counted down our films of the year a couple of weeks ago, the Scotsman’s (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic Podcast is looking ahead to the upcoming highlights of 2023.

From Greta Gerwig taking on Barbie, to Timothée Hal Chalamet playing Willy Wonka, we’re talking about the movies we just can’t wait to see.

And we’re also chatting about some of the films currently playing at a cinema near you – including Avatar 2: The Way of Water, Till, A Man Called Otto, and Empire of Light.

Want to watch previous episodes?

Want to catch up on all of our previous episodes from across the year?

Lucky for you, we have put together a playlist, so you don’t have to search for the best of the rest. Click here to see all of our previous episodes.

