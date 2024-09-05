FilmG: Gaelic short film competition shakes things up in its 17th year

Hundreds of filmmakers from all over Scotland are busy planning and scripting their entries for FilmG as the annual competition opens once again.

With distinct competitions for under 18s and over 18s, participants are challenged to create Gaelic-language films under five minutes in length, to be submitted by the deadline of 9 December 2024.

In line with this year’s visual motif of Crathadh (to shake up), the competition has launched with a few surprises.

Filmmakers are no longer being asked to create a film based on a theme - entries are instead open to the creative license of any subject.

Sabhal Mòr Ostaig freshers' Stella and Sinead are planning their FilmG entry

FilmG Project Director, Murdo MacSween, said: “We’ve listened to the feedback from filmmakers past and present and have decided to shake things up by leaving the FilmG theme open for the first time in the competition’s 17-year history.

“We’re also choosing not to announce the award categories until the new year, allowing us to structure highly competitive categories that will further showcase the diversity and innovation in Gaelic filmmaking.”

Secondary schools across Scotland are currently planning their filmmaking workshops, delivered by FilmG’s dedicated tutors, and engagement with aspiring entrants started in earnest with the FilmG team attending the Sabhal Mòr Ostaig freshers’ events in Skye.

MG ALBA's Head of Publishing, Maggie Taylor, said: “Last year was another leap forward for FilmG and these changes will allow greater scope to unearth the next generation of Gaelic creative talent.

FilmG team at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig freshers' week

“FilmG is a platform for creativity, collaboration and, ultimately, development and so we’re excited to see what lies ahead in year 17 of this fantastic project.”

FilmG was established ahead of the launch of BBC ALBA in 2008 and has seen a conveyor belt of alumni move into the media industry in Scotland, with former entrants including singer-songwriter Katie Gregson-MacLeod, and acclaimed actress Sorcha Groundsell, lead in the upcoming Gaelic crime thriller An t-Eilean (The Island).

All of last year’s winning films are available to watch via the BBC ALBA YouTube Playlist.