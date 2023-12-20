Ever wondered how much it would cost to stay at The Plaza Hotel from Home Alone or Caesar's Palace from The Hangover?

For film fanatics, visiting the location of your favourite film can be a real buzz.

The Deux Moulins cafe in Amelie, the Joker stairs in New York - you name it, film locations are able to be visited the world over. But what about staying the hotel from one of your favourite films?

While many hotels are no longer in use, there are many that are still fully functioning, open to the public hotels that you can act out your real life film fantasy by staying one night.

Want to know how much it is going to cost though? We enlisted Mark Johnson from hotel booking website H18YC to give us the rundown on how much it would cost to stay for a night in the hotels from a number of famous movies.*

*While prices vary throughout the year, by number of occupants and by room type, the prices will give films fans an indication of what to expect to pay for a night in the hotel from their favourite film.

All of these hotels are also able to booked via Booking.com.

1 . Octopussy - Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur Who has wanted to be James Bond at least once in their life? You can book this luxury hotel in India for around £1,000 for a Luxury Room with garden view.

2 . Lost In Translation - Park Hyatt, Tokyo This incredible 5-star venue was the venue for almost all of the Tokyo based scenes in Lost In Translation. This luxury hotel will cost you around £1,580 for a deluxe two bed.

3 . Home Alone - The Plaza Hotel, New York City Looking to relive your favourite Christmas movie and grab a bed at the The Plaza Hotel in the Big Apple? Then you're looking at around around £1,200 for the Family Grand Luxe which features two queen beds.