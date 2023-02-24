Scotland's National Newspaper
Favourite Zombie Films: The Scotsman film podcast selects their top movies of the undead and looks at the latest releases - including Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

We’re taking a break from awards season this week, looking at one of horror's most difficult to kill genres.

By David Hepburn
1 hour ago
The huge success of television series ‘The Last Of Us’ has seen a resurgence in interest in the zombie genre – so (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic is taking a look at our favourites.

From ‘Shaun of the Dead’ to ‘Train to Busan’, we’re also discussing exactly what constitutes a zombie film, something we both disagree with Danny Boyle about (28 Days Later IS a Zombie film).

And we’re also having a look at the latest cinematic releases, including ‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ and ‘Sharper’ – and looking forward to the sure-to-be-superb ‘Cocaine Bear’.

'Marcel The Shell With Shoes On' is a hit with at least one of the Scotsman's film podcasters.

