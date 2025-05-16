Based on a 1960s television, the first in the Mission: Impossible series was released in 1996 and was the brainchild of Tom Cruise who has starred in and produced every fim.

Fast-forward to 2025 and the eighth film is about to hit cinemans, with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning one of the most hotly-anticipated movies of the year.

In the interim the series has taken over $4.09 billion at the box office - making it the 17th most profitable frachaise in the history of cinema.

The films follow Tom Cruise’ special agent Ethan Hunt and his regular battles to save the world with the help of his Impossible Mission Force (IMF) team.

The gang have changed over the years, with Ving Rhames the only constant as Luther Stickell. Simon Pegg’s character Benji Dunn is the second most loyal/alive Hunt colleague, with six films under his belt.

What sets the Mission: Impossible films apart from many other action movies is that they have managed to attract critical-acclaim alongside entertaining audiences - the last film was even nominated for the Oscar for Best Picture.

Here’s how the eight film shave been viewed by the critics - from best to worst - according to review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

1 . Mission: Impossible - Fallout The most critically-acclaimed of the series is the sixth instalment, released in 2018. It sees Ethan Hunt attempt to thwart a nuclear attack by a band of terrorists and extremists. Filming was famously delayed when Cruise broke his ankle during a stunt when he lept between buildings. It scores a near-perfect 98 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, thanks to Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie and Henry Cavill's deliciously dastardly baddie.

2 . Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Part seven of the 'Mission: Impossible' sage also scores 96 per cent on the Tomatometer. Filmed at the same time as the soon-to-be released 'Final Reckoning', 'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One' is one of the most expensive films ever made - with a budget of around $291 million. It sees secret agent Ethan Hunt take on the Entity, a powerful AI that has gone rogue (much like Hunt in many of the M:I films).

3 . Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation The fifth 'Mission: Impossible' film is the third most acclaimed film in the series, with a 94 per cent Rotten Tomatoes rating. Released in 2015, 'Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation' sees Ethan Hunt and his team (including Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson) fighting the Syndicate, a shadowy group of rogue (are you starting to see a pattern?) government agents. Sean Harris proves to be a memorable villain.