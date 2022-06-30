Equalizer 3: Plot details and release date revealed as Denzel Washington goes to Italy with ex Co-star Dakota Fanning

Finally some plot details for the action sequel ‘The Equalizer 3’ have been made public thanks to the movie’s returning director, Antoine Fuqua.

During an interview with SlashFilm, Fuqua revealed that the upcoming sequel will explore the enigmatic origins of Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) while launching him into a global adventure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Fuqua’s vision for Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3?

Released in 2014, ‘The Equalizer’ follows the life of Robert McCall, a man of mysterious origins who chose a quiet life to replace his violent past.

However, he is forced to utilise his combat talents when he crosses a Russian criminal mob.

From here, he re-emerges as an ‘avenger’, willing to take down anyone who antagonises the helpless. But what’s his origin story exactly?

When asked about his intentions for the movie, Fuqua said: “Hopefully, reveal a little more about Robert. Yeah, I think that’s the key, to learn more about Robert McCall.”

Denzel Washington returns to the scene as Robert McCall as Sony have announced when fans can expect the Equalizer sequel.

Where will The Equalizer 3 take place?

The Equalizer 3 will explore the elusive past of Robert McCall while exploring stunning scenery overseas.

With bad guys in the United States well-beaten by the action hero, McCall will now be jetting off to foreign lands.

In his interview, filmmaker Fuqua revealed that The Equalizer 3 production crew is scouting for locations in Italy: “We're shooting it in Italy, so that'd be fun. We're going to scout now. Sardinia, probably show up somewhere up the Amalfi Coast. Also, trying to find some small villages, seaside villages, things like that, and then we'll be in Sicily and Naples."

Taking Robert McCall and his combat expertise abroad has long been a dream of Fuqua, the filmmaker added: “In my mind, there’s a European adventure, absolutely.”

Casting Reveal: Dakota Fanning set to reunite with Denzel Washington

After almost two decades since the release of the 2004 action film ‘Man on Fire’, Dakota Fanning is set to reunite with Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3.

For now, it is not known who Dakota Fanning will play.

Many fans have jumped to the conclusion that McCall will be protecting Fanning’s character, a plot reminiscent of the ‘Man on Fire’ movie.

However, given that was twenty years ago, it could be that Fanning plays an adversarial role, as opposed to an ally.

When will ‘The Equalizer 3’ hit screens?