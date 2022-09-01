Epic adventure returns to Scotland this Autumn

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starring intrepid characters, extreme expeditions and stunning cinematography, the tour features two new collections of inspirational films from the wildest corners of the planet.

“We are so excited to be sharing these awe-inspiring new films with audiences around the UK and Ireland – up on the big screen!” said tour director Nell Teasdale. “As well as adrenaline-packed stories from the world’s best adventure filmmakers, Banff events are a celebration of the great outdoors with a vibrant atmosphere – and we guarantee audiences will leave inspired to have an adventure of their own too.”

As well as thrilling films, each event features a free prize draw for outdoorsy goodies from the tour’s partners.

Banff tour films are chosen from hundreds of entries into the Banff Mountain Film Festival, which is held every November in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

Film highlights include:

Exit the North Pole

In 24-hour darkness and with temperatures down to minus 40 degrees, polar explorers Børge Ousland and Mike Horn attempt the unimaginable: a 1,500km ski expedition across the frozen Arctic Ocean, via the North Pole.

Dream Mountain

Defying societal norms, elite climber Pasang Lhamu Sherpa Akita has had a trailblazing career, summiting K2, Everest and other world-class peaks. Life changed with the birth of her son, but Pasang decides that to be the best mother she can, she needs to follow her dreams again.

West Highland Way: Rab Wardell’s record attempt

Stretching from Scotland’s largest city to the iconic highland town of Fort William, the 95-mile West Highland Way is a long-distance path loved by walkers. It’s also the subject of fierce competition between elite mountain bikers, all vying to set a fastest known time record on the challenging route. Enter former pro rider Rab Wardell, who’ll need all of his bike handling skills and endurance to make history in his beloved homeland.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour head to Aberdeen Music Hall on September 21.