Edinburgh Style Fixers Jamie and Alannah set to return in a second series

The Style Fixers, Jamie Grandison and Alannah Carson Pic by: Lisa Ferguson

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The best friends who turn the drab and dated into fabulous and on fleek with a budget of just £30 to spend in second-hand stores are set to return in late June, in a brand new series of make-over and upcycling challenges that prove you don’t have to “flash the cash to look bangin”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie, 27, who was brought up in Sighthill and attended Murrayburn Primary and Forrester High, says, “It is so exciting. We’re coming back, bigger than ever and there are a lot of changes. From the set, to even the outfits me and Alannah are wearing. It’s all new and fresh, still the same patter tho.“This this time we are going to be hitting the audience with our styling pearls twice a week for a three-week run. Or if you didnae fancy waiting you can catch them all on iPlayer – all six episodes will go up for a binge watch on the first night of broadcast.”

Alannah, 28, who is from Woodburn, Dalkeith, where she attended St David's Primary before moving to Perth aged 11, and then settling in the Capital at 16, adds, “I'm so excited to be back for another year with series two. We have some incredible people on the show this year that have a lot of positive messages to share. Finding your style is all about taking risks and having fun along the way and series two is just that.”

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.