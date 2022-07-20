Edinburgh International Film Festival: 10 highlights in the 75th anniversary line-up

Resurrection, Vue Omni, 13 August. Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth star in a psychological thriller which follows the efforts of a woman to protect herself and her daughter when an abusive ex-boyfriend comes back into her life after more than 20 years.

Still Working 9 to 5, Filmhouse, 15 August: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton reunite to revisit the trailblazing comedy about sexist office politics and sisterly solidarity 40 years after its release.

Lola, Everyman, 15 August: Emma Appleton and Stefanie Martini play two music-mad sisters who create a machine which can intercept TV and radio broadcasts from the future in a science fiction drama set to a soundtrack by The Divine Comedy frontman Neil Hannon.

Nothing Compares, Vue Omni, 16 August: Kathry Ferguson’s documentary focuses on a five-year period in the life of Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor following the release of a debut album which propelled her to global stardom.

Nude Tuesday, Everyman, 16 August: A fictional Pacific island provides the backdrop for a “gibberish comedy” follows unhappily married Laura and Bruno to a wilderness couples’ retreat, where they encounter eccentric sexual healing guru Bjorg.

Juniper, Everyman, 17 August: Charlotte Rampling stars as a troubled, alcoholic grandmother who forms a close bond with her teenage grandson, played by George Ferrier, after he is thrown out of boarding school and is forced to look after her as a punishment.

Special Delivery, Vue Omni, 18 August: South Korean star Park So-dam plays a black market cab driver whose life driving criminals around at breakneck speed is thrown into turmoil when she is left in charge of a fugitive’s son.

Heading West, Filmhouse, 19 August: Award-winning documentary maker Don Coutts follows Edinburgh’s “acid croft” festival favourites Shooglenifty more than 30 years after the band was formed in the city as its members decide to keep performing after the death of fiddle-playing frontman Angus Grant.

After Yang, Vue Omni, 20 August: Colin Farrell leads the cast of the festival’s closing gala, a science fiction drama which charts the events which unfold when a family robot begins to malfunction.

