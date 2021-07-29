There's plenty to see at the 74th Edinburgh Film Festival. Photo credit: EIFF.

A host of much loved movies, sing along musicals and special premiere screenings have been confirmed as part of of Edinburgh’s 74th International Film Festival (EIFF) – with tickets now available to the public.

Confirmed earlier this week, the EIFF will see special screenings of cult classics the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Amelie, The Goonies and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Showing in person and online screenings, the ambitious programme promises to be one not to miss as cinephiles celebrate the return of the big screen.

Film Fest in the City forms part of the EIFF and will see a host of cult classics replayed on the big screen. Photo credit: EIFF.

The majority of EIFF’s screenings will take place at the Festival’s home, Filmhouse, with the Opening Gala and Special Preview at Festival Theatre and special screenings at partner venues across Scotland, along with introductions, Q&As, in person events and more screenings being available through a dedicated, accessible streaming platform Filmhouse at Home.

In total 18 films will make their world premieres at the Festival, with a further three international debuts. It has also been confirmed that 50% of the new features in EIFF’s programme will come from a female director or co-director.

It runs from August 18 until August 25 in the heart of the Scottish Capital and opens with the European premiere of Michael Sarnoski’s revenge thriller Pig, which stars popular cult American film star Nicolas Cage as a reclusive truffle hunter. There’s even hope that the star may make an appearance – though that has yet to be confirmed or denied.

There are world premieres of Cindy Jansen’s documentary Prince Of Muck and Richie Adams’ The Road Dance based on STV News presenter John MacKay’s book too.

The UK Premiere of Here Today from the comedy legend Billy Crystal is scheduled to close the EIFF.

In even more good news, festival goers will be pleased to hear that a host of outdoor movies will be screening free at St Andrews Square – including many of the cult classics we mentioned above.

Which cult classics are screening for free at the Edinburgh International Film Festival?

Thursday August 19

12pm – The Wizard of Oz

2:45pm – Clueless

5:30pm – Ferris Buellers Day’s Off

Friday August 20

12pm – The Goonies

8:30pm – The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Saturday August 21

11am – Grease – Singalong

2pm – Mamma Mia!

7pm – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Sunday August 22

1:45pm – E.T.

4:45pm – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

8pm – Amelie

Monday August 23

8:30pm – Bridget Jones’ Diary

Tuesday August 24

5:45pm – Moulin Rouge

8:45pm – Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Wednesday August 25

5:30pm – Hairspray

How can I get tickets to the EIFF?

Tickets are now available to the public from the EIFF website, with a host of free screenings now available to book, though it seems they are going fast – so don’t delay.

Where can I see full programme for the EIFF?

The full programme is available here in the form of a digital brochure.

