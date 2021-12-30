This time last year was an extremely tough time for the film industry, with cinemas across the country closed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

However, the big screen roared back in the second half of 2021, as the box office boomed thanks to the release of James Bond epic No Time To Die, Spiderman: No Way Home and House Of Gucci – all of which proved to be huge successes at the cinema.

And, while the outbreak of Omicron has placed further restrictions on businesses across Scotland, this January is still shaping up to be full of big screen fun – especially in Edinburgh.

The Capital is set to be one of the places to be for cinephiles next month, with a list of mouth watering screenings happening across the city at stunning movie houses such as the Dominion, the Filmhouse, the Cameo and the Scotsman Picturehouse.

There are numerous exciting screenings happening in the new year, and there’s never been a better time to support your local cinema than right now. So why not take a look at our pick of the top 10 events happening in Edinburgh next month, and grab some tickets?

1. Titane Julia Ducournau's full-throttle, claustrophobic, body horror Titane has been receiving rave reviews around the globe and is screening throughout January at Edinburgh's Filmhouse and the Cameo.

2. Scream It has been over a decade since Sydney Prescott and Woodsboro were terrorised by Ghostface, but Scream is back with its fifth instalment in the franchise. Though times aren't confirmed yet, The Cameo are set to screen the new Scream from January 14.

3. Licorice Pizza (35mm) Phantom Thread director Paul Thomas Anderson's highly anticipated new movie Licorice Pizza lands in early January. Filmhouse is screening the new film from January 1 on 35mm, while the Cameo and The Scotsman Picturehouse are also screening it throughout January.

4. Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn follows Emi, a schoolteacher, who finds her reputation under fire after a personal sex tape gets uploaded to the internet. Rated at an impressive 90% on film site Rotten Tomatoes, it is screening at Filmhouse between 14-16 January.