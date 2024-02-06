Max Verstappen refused to take place in the fourth season on the Netflix hit sports series.

Documentary series Drive to Survive first hit our screens back in 2019 - a collaboration between Netflix and Formula One to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at stars of the sport.

It proved to be a hit and cameras have been filming footage away from the race track ever since.

It's almost time for the latest season to drop - so here's everything you need to know.

When is season 6 of Drive to Survive released?

Drive to Survive season 6 will be released on Friday, February 23, coinciding with the final day of pre-season testing a week before the start of the new F1 season - which will in turn be turned into season seven of Drive to Survive in 2025!

How many episodes will there be?

As in previous series, there will be 10 episodes in the sixth season of Drive to Survive. They will all drop at the same time, so you can enjoy a binge watch if that's how you like to roll.

How can I watch Drive to Survive?

Drive to Survive is available exclusively to Netflix subscribers, with the streaming platform available from £4.99 a month. Subcribers can also catch up on the previous five seasons

What happens in season six of Drive to Survive?

The latest Drive to Survive follows the 2023 F1 season so (spoiler alert for those who don't follow the actual races in real time) it'll take in a dominant performance by Red Bull, with Max Verstappen winning 19 out of 22 races to land his third consecutive driver's title. Meanwhile teammate Sergio Perez took second place, winning two races in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was the only driver able to prevent Red Bull's clean sweep, winning in Singapore.

Meanwhile, this looks like being fan favourite Guenther Steiner's last season as his team Haas have let him go. Enjoy the remarkable swearing while you can.

Will Max Verstappen feature in the new series?

Red Bull's three-timer World Champion (in 2021, 2022 and 2023) opted not to feature in season four of the reality sports series, claiming that some storylines had been less than honest. Speaking at the time he said: "They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show. I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

But he returned in season five, explaining: "I know that it's important to Formula 1 as well for growing the sport in general.”