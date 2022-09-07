Director Olivia Wilde’s second film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ received its first screening at the festival this week, with the stars walking the red carpet.

The follow up to Wilde’s critically acclaimed debut ‘Booksmart’, it tells the story of Alice and Jack Chambers, a young couple living a seemingly perfect life in 1950s until Jack’s mysterious job threatens to disrupt their utopia.

It’s received mixed reviews from critics, with many praising Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh’s performance.

But One Direction singer Harry Styles has received less in the way of plaudits, while Wilde’s direction and Katie Silberman’s screenplay have been less than warmly received.

However talk of the the film itself has been secondary to the rumours, intrigue and gossip that have surrounded its stars and director.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?

A video of Harry Styles and Chris Pine at the premiere appeared to show Styles spitting on his co-star before taking his seat for the screening.

Both men have rubbished the claims, with a source close to Styles reportedly saying simply “this is not true”.

A representative of Chris Pine expanded on the rumours, saying: "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

What is Olivia Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles?

Wilde started a romantic relationship with Styles after breaking up with Ted Lasso actor Jason Sudeikis, who she had dated for nine years from 2011.

The couple were once engaged and have two children, but their troubled relationship made the headlines after representatives of Sudeikis served her with court papers pertaining to a custody dispute during a ComicCon appearance in April.

Was Shia LaBeouf sacked from the film?

Shia LaBeouf was originally cast in the role that eventually went to Harry Styles.

Wilde has previously suggested that she chose to axe him from the film, saying: “His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances.”

But LaBeouf has recently hit back at the director, releasing private emails, texts and video messages to show that he quit due to lack of rehearsal time – and that Wilde asked him to return.

Wilde refused to answer a question about LaBeouf’s departure from the project at a press conference at the premiere.

Have Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh fallen out?

While Wilde has always praised Florence Pugh in public, a video shared by LeBeouf showed Wilde calling Pugh “Miss Flo”, leading some to speculate that there was a spat between the pair.

Pugh has skipped much of the press tour for the film and missed the Venice press conference, although she did attend the premiere where she appeared to avoid eye contact with the director.

Speaking at the press conference, Wilde said: “Florence is a force; we are so grateful she is able to make it tonight despite being in production.

"As for the endless tabloid gossip and noise out there, the internet feeds itself. I don’t feel I need to contribute to it.”

When is the film released in the UK?

Audiences will be able to make their own minds up about ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ when it’s released in UK cinemas on September 23.