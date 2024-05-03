Doctor Who Season 14: Release date, episodes, schedule, cast, how to watch Ncuti Gatwa's first full season
The regeneration is complete and Scotland’s Ncuti Gatwa has taken over from Jodie Whittaker (via David Tennant) as the world’s favourite timelord.
Gatwa made his debut as Doctor Who in the Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road which was widely praised by critics and fans alike.
And now his first series proper is about to hit television screens.
Here’s everything you need to know about the next chapter in the science fiction show.
When does Season 14 of Doctor Who start?
The first episode of Season 14, Space Babies, will be on BBC One at 6.20pm on Saturday, May 11, with the second episode, The Devil's Chord, broadcast straight after at 7.05pm. The Eurovision Song Contest will follow, so it’s a great evening of entertainment.
For the first time ever the episodes will drop on the BBC iPlayer at midnight on the day of broadcast, so if you can’t wait until the evening you can watch whenever you like.
When are the rest of the episodes released?
The rest of the series will be released on a weekly basis each Saturday - so no binge watching - dropping on the iPlayer at midnight before being broadcast on BBC One that evening. Exact times are yet to be confirmed.
How many episodes are there in Doctor Who Season 14?
There will be eight episodes in total. Here’s what they’re called, and their release dates:
- Episode 1: Space Babies – May 11
- Episode 2: The Devil's Chord – May 11
- Episode 3: Boom – May 18
- Episode 4: 73 Yards – May 25
- Episode 5: Dot and Bubble – June 1
- Episode 6: Rogue – June 8
- Episode 7: The Legend of Ruby Sunday – June 15
- Episode 8: Empire of Death – June 22
What is the cast for Doctor Who season 14?
The following stars will be appearing in the 14th season of Doctor Who.
- Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor
- Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday
- Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday
- Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday
- Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood
- Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart
- Bonnie Langford as Melanie "Mel" Bush
- Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble
- Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim
- Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam
- Indira Varma as The Duchess
- Lenny Rush as Morris
- Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro
- Jonathan Groff as an as-yet-unnamed character
- George Caple as Paul McCartney
- James Hoyles as Ringo Starr
- Phillip Davies as George Harrison
- Chris Mason as John Lennon
Is there a trailer for the new series?
You can check out the latest trailer for Doctor Who here:
Who is behind Season 14 of Doctor Who?
Russell T Davies is back at the helm as showrunner for the latest season on Doctor Who. Davies was responsible for the head writer of the original hugely successful 2005 revivial of the BBC series, leaving in 2010. He has written six of the eight episodes, with former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat penning the third, and writing duo Kate Herron and Briony Redman responsible for the sixth.
