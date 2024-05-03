Ncuti Gatwa has become the 15th Doctor and will be ably assisted by Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

The regeneration is complete and Scotland’s Ncuti Gatwa has taken over from Jodie Whittaker (via David Tennant) as the world’s favourite timelord.

Gatwa made his debut as Doctor Who in the Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road which was widely praised by critics and fans alike.

And now his first series proper is about to hit television screens.

Here’s everything you need to know about the next chapter in the science fiction show.

When does Season 14 of Doctor Who start?

The first episode of Season 14, Space Babies, will be on BBC One at 6.20pm on Saturday, May 11, with the second episode, The Devil's Chord, broadcast straight after at 7.05pm. The Eurovision Song Contest will follow, so it’s a great evening of entertainment.

For the first time ever the episodes will drop on the BBC iPlayer at midnight on the day of broadcast, so if you can’t wait until the evening you can watch whenever you like.

When are the rest of the episodes released?

The rest of the series will be released on a weekly basis each Saturday - so no binge watching - dropping on the iPlayer at midnight before being broadcast on BBC One that evening. Exact times are yet to be confirmed.

How many episodes are there in Doctor Who Season 14?

There will be eight episodes in total. Here’s what they’re called, and their release dates:

Episode 1: Space Babies – May 11

– May 11 Episode 2: The Devil's Chord – May 11

– May 11 Episode 3: Boom – May 18

– May 18 Episode 4: 73 Yards – May 25

– May 25 Episode 5: Dot and Bubble – June 1

– June 1 Episode 6: Rogue – June 8

– June 8 Episode 7: The Legend of Ruby Sunday – June 15

– June 15 Episode 8: Empire of Death – June 22

What is the cast for Doctor Who season 14?

The following stars will be appearing in the 14th season of Doctor Who.

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

as The Doctor Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday

as Ruby Sunday Michelle Greenidge as Carla Sunday

as Carla Sunday Angela Wynter as Cherry Sunday

as Cherry Sunday Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood

as Mrs Flood Jemma Redgrave as Kate Stewart

as Kate Stewart Bonnie Langford as Melanie "Mel" Bush

as Melanie "Mel" Bush Yasmin Finney as Rose Noble

as Rose Noble Alexander Devrient as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim

as Colonel Christopher Ibrahim Aneurin Barnard as Roger ap Gwilliam

as Roger ap Gwilliam Indira Varma as The Duchess

as The Duchess Lenny Rush as Morris

as Morris Jinkx Monsoon as Maestro

as Maestro Jonathan Groff as an as-yet-unnamed character

as an as-yet-unnamed character George Caple as Paul McCartney

as Paul McCartney James Hoyles as Ringo Starr

as Ringo Starr Phillip Davies as George Harrison

as George Harrison Chris Mason as John Lennon

Is there a trailer for the new series?

You can check out the latest trailer for Doctor Who here:

Who is behind Season 14 of Doctor Who?