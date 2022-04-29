3. America Chavez

Newcomer to the MCU, America Chavez is Marvel’s first Latin-American LGBTQ character to star in her own series. The full extent of Chavez’s powers are not defined in the comics, but she’s known to be able to fly at superhuman speeds, have super strength and speed, be resistant to injuries from bullets and flame, have superhuman long life, and possess awareness of the events of the multiverse. Most importantly for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Chavez also has the ability to open star-shaped portals and travel through the multiverse using them.

Photo: Disney / Marvel