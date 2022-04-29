The very nature of Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness means we will likely be meeting various versions and variants of characters we know and love in the MCU. What’s more, trailers have teased glimpses of people from other Marvel-adjacent universes sneaking into the MCU.
From X-Men to characters from Marvel’s animated series, What If…?, there are likely to be plenty of cameos in the Doctor Strange sequel. You wouldn’t be blamed for struggling to keep all the key players straight in your head.
To help, we’ve gathered together the backstories and key points to know about various characters believed to appear.
1. Mordo
First introduced in Doctor Strange, Mordo was initially a good friend of Steven Strange, playing a key role in his training as one of the most skilled Master of the Mystic Arts. However, Mordo was horrified at Strange's violation of natural laws when he manipulated time to fight Dormammu and left the Order. In a post-credit scene, he's seen stripping other people of their powers when he deems them as not using them in the correct way. In Multiverse of Madness, we see him allied with the mysterious Illuminati.
Photo: Disney / Marvel
2. Wong, Sorceror Supreme
Long-suffering friend of Doctor Strange and current Sorcerer Supreme (on a technicality), Wong is often the voice of reason to Strange's riskier moves. However, it seems his warnings will not be enough to prevent the Multiverse of Madness from unfolding. We can expect to see him likely fighting alongside Strange to right his wrongs.
Photo: Disney / Marvel
3. America Chavez
Newcomer to the MCU, America Chavez is Marvel’s first Latin-American LGBTQ character to star in her own series. The full extent of Chavez’s powers are not defined in the comics, but she’s known to be able to fly at superhuman speeds, have super strength and speed, be resistant to injuries from bullets and flame, have superhuman long life, and possess awareness of the events of the multiverse. Most importantly for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Chavez also has the ability to open star-shaped portals and travel through the multiverse using them.
Photo: Disney / Marvel
4. Wanda Maximoff
Judging from the trailers, Wanda Maximoff clearly has a big role to play in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Her story is complex and varied, but the key point to remember heading into the Doctor Strange sequel is that she is trying to find her two lost sons, created in a spell of grief and lost when she said goodbye to her self-made reality at the end of WandaVision. You can almost certainly expect to meet variants of Wanda as well, including Zombie Scarlet Witch.
Photo: Disney / Marvel