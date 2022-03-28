Disney is constantly adding to its range of titles, both original and licensed. Photo: Disney.

With an ever-expanding catalogue of both original creations and licensed content from elsewhere, including an estimated 7,000 TV shows and 500 films, Disney Plus is rapidly catching up to Netflix when it comes to subscribers.

No longer associated with only children’s entertainment, Disney Plus now has enough mature or teen content to cater to audiences of all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s more, franchises like Marvel are capitalising on this more mature audience in recent releases like Moon Knight.

New episodes of Moon Knight will be released every Wednesday throughout the month. Photo: Disney / Marvel.

Here’s what’s about to be added to the streaming platform throughout the month of March 2022.

What TV shows are coming to Disney Plus UK in March 2022?

This list doesn’t include ongoing weekly episodes from series that began before March, but rather new seasons of shows coming to Disney Plus this month.

Here are all the new TV series coming to Disney Plus this coming month.

Friday April 1st

- Walk the Prank, Season 1

Wednesday April 6th

- Life Bites, Seasons 1-7

- Wild Australia Season 1

- Africa’s Deadliest Seasons 5 and 6

- Lion Kingdom Season 1

- Platiki: 12,000 Bottle Boat, Season 1

- Harrow, Season 3

Monday April 11th

- Ghostforce, Season 1, Episodes 1-10

- Parched Season 1

- Superstructures Engineering Marvels Season 1

- Air Crash Investigation Season 20

- The Ignorant Angels Season 1

- Antidisturbios Season 1

- The Missing, Seasons 1 and 2

- The Mick, Seasons 1 and 2

Thursday April 14th

- The Kardashians, Episode 1

Monday April 18th

- Superstar, Season 1

Wednesday April 20th

- Club Mickey Mouse, Season 4

- Space Chickens in Space, Season 1 and Shorts

- Roll it Back, Shorts Season 1

- Hacking the System, Season 1

- Wild Russia, Season 1

- Wild Central America, Season 1

- Wild Hawaii, Season 1

- Trust Me, Season 1 and 2

- Mrs. America, Season 1

Wednesday April 27th

- Sketchbook

- Big City Greens, Season 3, Episodes 1-5

- Mere et Fille, Season 1 and 2

- Mounirs Marokko: Een Smakelijk Avontuur, Season 1

- Wild Columbia, Season 1

- India’s Lost Worlds, Season 1

- Port Protection Alaska, Season 2

- Wicked Tuna: North vs South, Season 7

- Extreme Rescues, Season 1

- Dollface, Season 2

- The Passage, Season 1

What films are coming to Disney Plus UK in March 2022?

Here are all the new films coming to Disney’s streaming platform in March.

Friday April 1st

- Better Than Ever

- The Reason I Jump

- Step Into… The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

- Amélie

- David Brent: Life On The Road

- The Sweeney

- Welcome to the Punch

- Operation Orangutan

- Wild Portugal

Wednesday April 6th

- Disney Junior Music Lullabies

- Single Drunk Female

- Terapia Alternativa (aka Sesiones)

- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Friday April 8th

- Sex Appeal

- A Monster Calls

- Another Year

- Miss You Already

- Suite Francaise

- I Robot

- Headhunters

- Wild Ways of the Vikings

- Like Mike

Monday April 11th

- Ice Age: Scrat Tales

- Giggle Wiggle

- Ahoy Pirates

- Rocco

- Stitches

- Dino & The Egg

- Toto’s Kindergarten

- Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Friday April 15th

- Drain Alcatraz

- Drain the Bermuda Triangle

- The Three Musketeers

- The Young Victoria

- Speed

- Speed 2

- Le Mans ‘66

Monday April 18th

- The Queen Family Singalong

Friday April 22nd

- Disneynature’s “Polar Bear”

- Bear Witness

- Explorer: The Last Tepui

- The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

- Okavango: River of Dreams

- Wild Lapland

- America’s Greatest Animals

- Mr Popper’s Penguins

Friday April 29th

- Back to the Titanic

- Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

- Rise of the Planet of the Apes

- Beneath the Planet of the Apes

- Escape from the Planet of the Apes

- Conquest of the Planet of the Apes