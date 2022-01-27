Disney Plus has been ramping up its original content over the last couple of years, with TV shows diving into tell more in-depth stories from franchises like Star Wars and Marvel.
Tapping into the enormous global fanbases of those two universes alone reaches an enormous amount of people, so it’s no surprise that series related to Star Wars and Marvel are topping the list of most highly anticipated titles in 2022.
BingoSites conducted research analysing the Google searches of Disney Plus releases to uncover which shows the public are anticipating the most this year.
Undefined: readMore
Some of the big hitters at the top of list are returning favourites, such as Loki and The Mandalorian, but there are also some newcomers that have got people chomping at the bit.
Here are ten of the most highly anticipated TV shows on Disney Plus in 2022, according to the public’s Google searches.
Undefined: readMore
1. Loki
With an average of 3.8 million combined searches per month, the second season of the popular Marvel series Loki is the most searched upcoming Disney Plus release coming in at the top of the list. Season 1 left Loki trapped in a timeline where no one seems to know who he is, fans will be waiting a while longer to find out what will happen to the God of Mischief, as the second season is expected to be released sometime in 2023.
Photo: John Phillips
2. The Mandalorian
Showing that returning favourites are the most likely to inspire excitement in fans, the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian is the second-most anticipated Disney Plus release, with an average of 2.5 million searches globally a month. The third season of The Mandalorian is confirmed for a 2022 release, but no concrete date has been set.
Photo: Justin Lubin
3. The Bad Batch
Third place on the list is another Star Wars spin-off, the animated series The Bad Batch. The cartoon series has been searched an average of 321,000 times a month and has been confirmed for a second season, coming in 2022. There aren't many details about what to expect from the show, except that Clone Force 99 will return for another mission.
Photo: Disney
4. Moon Knight
With a new trailer recently debuting, Marvel series Moon Knight is ranked fourth on the list, with 300,120 average searches a month. The miniseries is set to be released on March 30th, 2022. The series is set to star Oscar Isaac in the lead role as Stephen Grant, aka Marc Spector, alongside Ethan Hawke as Doctor Arthur Harrow and, from what we can see so far, the outfit for Moon Knight seems fairly comicbook-accurate.
Photo: Disney / Marvel