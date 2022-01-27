1. Loki

With an average of 3.8 million combined searches per month, the second season of the popular Marvel series Loki is the most searched upcoming Disney Plus release coming in at the top of the list. Season 1 left Loki trapped in a timeline where no one seems to know who he is, fans will be waiting a while longer to find out what will happen to the God of Mischief, as the second season is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

Photo: John Phillips