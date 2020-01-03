Deadwater Fell: release date, cast and trailer for new David Tennant crime drama on Channel 4

A tight-knit Scottish community is torn apart when a seemingly happy family is murdered in this chilling crime series from Channel 4.

The new drama has already drawn comparisons with smash STV series Broadchurch, partly due to the presence of Falkirk actor David Tennant.

With the first reviews describing the series as “devastating”, “brooding” and “heartbreaking”, the Channel 4 produced show promises to pack an emotional punch.

What’s it about?

Channel 4 released an intriguing and sinister synopsis for the TV series in December, detailing how trust in a community is devastated following the suspicious death of a family, forcing “those closest to the family... to question everything they thought they knew about their friends.”

Tennant is joined by Anna Madeley, Cush Jumbo and Matthew McNulty (Channel 4)

The father and husband, Dr Tom Kendrick (David Tennant) is instantly cast as a key suspect when he survives the fire in which his wife and children perish, but soon suspicions are cast elsewhere as the story unfolds.

When is it out?

Deadwater Fell gets underway at 9pm on January 10 and will last for four 60 minute episodes, each spaced a week apart.

The series will be shown on Channel 4.

Viewers who miss an episode can catch up on All 4.

Who’s in it?

David Tennant of Doctor Who and Good Omens fame is the headline name, starring as grief-stricken Doctor Tom Kendrick.

Playing opposite Tennant as Kate Kendrick is Anna Madeley (The Crown), who plays beloved local teacher who works at the primary school alongside her best friend, and closest confidante, Jess Milner.

Jess is played by Cush Jumbo, a relatively new resident in the fictional Scottish town of Kirkdarroch, who has since settled in following her marriage to Police Sergeant Steve (Matthew McNulty).

Deadwater Fell is written and created by Daisy Coulam (Humans, Grantchester)

Where was it filmed?

Set in fictional Kirkdarroch, many of the filming locations for the film took place in the East Ayrshire village of Dunlop.

Culzean Country Park and Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire were also utilised as filming locations.