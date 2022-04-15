Iconic director David Cronenberg is back!

That’s right, after eight years away from the big screen, the 79-year-old director returns with the futuristic Crimes Of The Future – and the trailer is not for the faint of heart.

His career is already littered with hit blockbuster movies such as The Fly, Eastern Promises and Scanners, the Canadian is one of the most loved directors on the planet, thanks to his mesmerising and trademark mix of body horror, technology and sci-fiction.

And with a star studded cast, fans are already clamouring to find out when they can catch a glimpse of the Torontonian’s first feature since 2014’s Maps to the Stars.

Set to premiere at this year’s 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Crimes Of The Future will carry the same title as Cronenberg’s 1970 film, though it has been confirmed to not be a remake of its original.

What do we know about Crimes Of The Future so far?

Oscar nominated actor Kristen Stewart will appear in David Cronenberg's new film 'Crimes Of The Future' (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

For a start, the trailer is absolutely mesmerising and appears to throw back to Cronenberg’s earlier films which often saw he explore intersections between technology and the human body, which is sure to delight and excite fans of the legendary director.

This was confirmed by Viggo Mortensen, who spoke with GQ magazine late last year.

“It's something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made,” he said.

“Now, he's refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it'll be this summer we'll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he's going maybe a little bit back to his origins.”

The synopsis for the movie says: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations.

“Timlin an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

Perhaps as expected, the film sounds typically unconventional, while the trailer also throws in some mind bending ‘body modifications’ which appear to play a large part in Cronenberg’s new feature.

What is the cast of Crimes Of The Future?

Crimes Of The Future will feature a cast that is absolutely jam packed with Hollywood stars.

In the lead role as Saul Tenser will be three time Oscar nominated Viggo Mortensen (Lord Of The Rings, Eastern Promise). Fellow Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart (Spencer) has also been given a major role in the film, portraying the role of Timlin.

Alongside the duo will be Léa Seydoux (The Grand Budapest Hotel, No Time To Die), Robert Speedman (Underworld), Tanaya Beatty (God’s Country) and Greek actor Yorgos Karamihos (The Durrells).

When is Crimes Of The Future released?

The film will be distributed by Neon, the production company which brought us 2019’s Best Picture Academy Award winner Parasite.