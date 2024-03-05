Last year saw Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo win the Crufts Best in Show award.

The world’s biggest and best dog show is returning this week, as over 20,000 pups make their way to the 134th year of Crufts.

Along with the prize rosettes handed out to the best examples of dozens of breeds and classes there will be plenty of other doggy action – including flyball, agility, heelwork to music, and The Kennel Club Hero Dog award.

When is Crufts 2024?

Crufts 2024 runs from March 7-10 and takes place at the NEC Birmingham.

If you’re able to make it there, tickets are still available here.

Can I watch Crufts 2024 on television?

One again highlights of Crufts will be shown on Channel 4 and More 4, including live coverage of the Best in Show trophy being awarded.

The broadcaster has covered Crufts since 2010.

Who will be presenting coverage of Crufts of television?

The coverage will be led by Clare Balding, who will be joined by returning co-presenters Radzi Chinyanganya and Sophie Morgan.

When is Crufts 2024 on television?

Here's when - and where - you can catch all the canine action:

Day 1 (Thursday, March 7)

15:00-16:00 – Channel 4

18:30-19:30 – More4

19:30-21:00 – Channel 4

Day 2 (Friday, March 8)

15:00-16:00 – Channel 4

18:30-19:30 - More4

19:30-20:30 – Channel 4

Day 3 (Saturday, March 9)

15:30-18:00 – Channel 4

19:00-21:30 – Channel 4

Day 4 (Sunday, March 10)

16:00-18:00 - Channel 4

19:00-21:00 - Channel 4 Crufts 2024: Best in Show live

What is the full schedule for Crufts 2024?

Here's when everything will be happening, according to the latest information from organisers.

Day 1 (Thursday, March 7)

08:15 - Agility Crufts Novice Cup (Jumping)

09:25 - Agility Champs Small/Medium (Jumping)

10:30 - Heelwork to Music Competition

11:50 - Break

12:30 - Agility Crufts Novice Cup Final (Agility)

13:25 - Agility Champs Small/Medium (Agility)

14:15 - YKC Jumping Cup

15:05 - Build Flyball

15:05 - Flyball - The Last

16:50 - Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

15:55 - West Midlands Police Dog Display

16:25 Break

17:00 - Agility Championship - Small/Medium Final

TBC - Junior Warrant Competition Final

TBC - Vulnerable Breed competition final

TBC - Group judging (Utility) and presentation

TBC - Group judging (Toy) and presentation

20:05 - Programme Ends

Day 2 (Friday, March 8)

08:30 - Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling competition

10:00 - Build Agility Course

10:20 Agility - Crufts Medium ABC & Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Jumping)

11:00- Agility - Crufts Singles Heat - S/M/I/L - Jumping

11:55 - Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition

13:10 - Break & Course build

13:30 - Agility - Crufts Singles Heat - S/M/I/L - Agility

14:25 - Agility – Crufts Medium ABC and Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Agility)

15:15- Flyball – Team – The Last 16

16:00- Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition Winner

16:05 - West Midlands Police Dog Display

16:30- Programme Ends

17:10 -Agility – Crufts Singles Final: Small, Medium, Intermediate and Large (Agility)

TBC - Breeders Competition final

TBC - International Junior Handling Final Judging

TBC - Gundog display

TBC - Gamekeepers competition final

TBC - Presentation of painting to 2023 Best in Show winner

TBC - Group Judging (Gundog) and Presentation

20:05 - Programme Ends

Day 3 (Saturday, March 9)

08:15 - Crufts – International Invitation – Large (Jumping)

09:00 - Scruffts Semi Finals

10:00 - Good Citizen Dog Scheme

10:30 - Hoopers display

11:00 - Southern Golden Retriever Display Team

11:20 - West Midlands Police Display

11:50 - Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Competition

13:15 - Break

13:40 - Agility – International Invitation – Large (Agility)

14:20 - Young Kennel Club Agility Dog of the Year Finals

15:15 - Display

15:35 - Flyball – YKC Flyball finals followed by Team quarter finals

16:20 - Break

17:00 - Agility – International Invitation - Large – Agility Finals

TBC - Scruffts Final

TBC - Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Winner

TBC -Obedience Champion (Dog) and Reserve (Dog) Display

TBC - Group Judging (Working) and Presentation

TBC - Group Judging (Pastoral) and Presentation

20:05 - Programme Ends

Day 4 (Sunday, March 10)