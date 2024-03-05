Crufts 2024 on Television: How to watch the world's biggest dog show, presenters and full schedule
The world’s biggest and best dog show is returning this week, as over 20,000 pups make their way to the 134th year of Crufts.
Last year saw a Lagotto Romagnolo named Orca crowned Best in Show and all eyes will be on which perfect pooch will follow in his pawsteps.
Along with the prize rosettes handed out to the best examples of dozens of breeds and classes there will be plenty of other doggy action – including flyball, agility, heelwork to music, and The Kennel Club Hero Dog award.
When is Crufts 2024?
Crufts 2024 runs from March 7-10 and takes place at the NEC Birmingham.
If you’re able to make it there, tickets are still available here.
Can I watch Crufts 2024 on television?
One again highlights of Crufts will be shown on Channel 4 and More 4, including live coverage of the Best in Show trophy being awarded.
The broadcaster has covered Crufts since 2010.
Who will be presenting coverage of Crufts of television?
The coverage will be led by Clare Balding, who will be joined by returning co-presenters Radzi Chinyanganya and Sophie Morgan.
When is Crufts 2024 on television?
Here's when - and where - you can catch all the canine action:
Day 1 (Thursday, March 7)
- 15:00-16:00 – Channel 4
- 18:30-19:30 – More4
- 19:30-21:00 – Channel 4
Day 2 (Friday, March 8)
- 15:00-16:00 – Channel 4
- 18:30-19:30 - More4
- 19:30-20:30 – Channel 4
Day 3 (Saturday, March 9)
- 15:30-18:00 – Channel 4
- 19:00-21:30 – Channel 4
Day 4 (Sunday, March 10)
- 16:00-18:00 - Channel 4
- 19:00-21:00 - Channel 4 Crufts 2024: Best in Show live
What is the full schedule for Crufts 2024?
Here's when everything will be happening, according to the latest information from organisers.
Day 1 (Thursday, March 7)
- 08:15 - Agility Crufts Novice Cup (Jumping)
- 09:25 - Agility Champs Small/Medium (Jumping)
- 10:30 - Heelwork to Music Competition
- 11:50 - Break
- 12:30 - Agility Crufts Novice Cup Final (Agility)
- 13:25 - Agility Champs Small/Medium (Agility)
- 14:15 - YKC Jumping Cup
- 15:05 - Build Flyball
- 15:05 - Flyball - The Last
- 16:50 - Heelwork to Music Competition Winner
- 15:55 - West Midlands Police Dog Display
- 16:25 Break
- 17:00 - Agility Championship - Small/Medium Final
- TBC - Junior Warrant Competition Final
- TBC - Vulnerable Breed competition final
- TBC - Group judging (Utility) and presentation
- TBC - Group judging (Toy) and presentation
- 20:05 - Programme Ends
Day 2 (Friday, March 8)
- 08:30 - Joe Cartledge Memorial International Junior Handling competition
- 10:00 - Build Agility Course
- 10:20 Agility - Crufts Medium ABC & Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Jumping)
- 11:00- Agility - Crufts Singles Heat - S/M/I/L - Jumping
- 11:55 - Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition
- 13:10 - Break & Course build
- 13:30 - Agility - Crufts Singles Heat - S/M/I/L - Agility
- 14:25 - Agility – Crufts Medium ABC and Intermediate/Large Novice ABC Final (Agility)
- 15:15- Flyball – Team – The Last 16
- 16:00- Freestyle Heelwork to Music Competition Winner
- 16:05 - West Midlands Police Dog Display
- 16:30- Programme Ends
- 17:10 -Agility – Crufts Singles Final: Small, Medium, Intermediate and Large (Agility)
- TBC - Breeders Competition final
- TBC - International Junior Handling Final Judging
- TBC - Gundog display
- TBC - Gamekeepers competition final
- TBC - Presentation of painting to 2023 Best in Show winner
- TBC - Group Judging (Gundog) and Presentation
- 20:05 - Programme Ends
Day 3 (Saturday, March 9)
- 08:15 - Crufts – International Invitation – Large (Jumping)
- 09:00 - Scruffts Semi Finals
- 10:00 - Good Citizen Dog Scheme
- 10:30 - Hoopers display
- 11:00 - Southern Golden Retriever Display Team
- 11:20 - West Midlands Police Display
- 11:50 - Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Competition
- 13:15 - Break
- 13:40 - Agility – International Invitation – Large (Agility)
- 14:20 - Young Kennel Club Agility Dog of the Year Finals
- 15:15 - Display
- 15:35 - Flyball – YKC Flyball finals followed by Team quarter finals
- 16:20 - Break
- 17:00 - Agility – International Invitation - Large – Agility Finals
- TBC - Scruffts Final
- TBC - Heelwork to Music – Freestyle International Winner
- TBC -Obedience Champion (Dog) and Reserve (Dog) Display
- TBC - Group Judging (Working) and Presentation
- TBC - Group Judging (Pastoral) and Presentation
- 20:05 - Programme Ends
Day 4 (Sunday, March 10)
- 08:45- Agility – Championships – intermediate/large (Jumping)
- 09:50 - Rescue Dog Agility
- 10:10 - Good Citizen Dog Scheme Display
- 10:40 - Heelwork to Music Winner
- 10:45 -Dog Activities Display
- 11:15 - Southern Golden Retriever Display Team
- 11:35 - Break
- 12:00 - Agility Championships – intermediate/large (Agility)
- 13:05 - Medical Detection Dogs display
- 13:40 - Programme ends and Arena to be cleared
- 15:00 - Doors open to ticket holders
- 16:15 - Samantha Oxborough - Classical singer
- TBC - Flyball – semi finals and final
- TBC - Agility – Championship – intermediate/large - Final
- TBC - The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award
- TBC - Young Kennel Club Stakes Final and Presentation
- TBC - Group Judging (Terrier) and Presentation
- TBC - Group Judging (Hound) and Presentation
- TBC - Samantha Oxborough - Classical singer
- TBC - West Midlands Police dog display
- TBC - Presentation of the Police Dog Team Operational and Humanitarian Action of the Year Award
- TBC - Best in Show and Presentation
- 21:00 - Programme Ends
