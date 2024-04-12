Comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont are divorcing after nine years of marriage, they have announced in a joint statement.

The couple have starred in Meet The Richardsons, in which they play “exaggerated versions of themselves”, since 2020.

The “at home mockumentary” series returned to Dave’s UKTV on April 8 for its fifth series.

A statement said: “After nine years of marriage, we would like to announce that we have separated.

“We have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go our separate ways.

“As our only priority is managing this difficult transition for our daughter, we would ask that our privacy is respected at this sensitive time to protect her well-being.

“We will be making no further comment.”

Actress and stand-up comedian Beaumont was nominated for a Bafta TV award in the female performance in a comedy programme category in 2023 for Meet The Richardsons.