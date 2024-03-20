Colin Firth on set. Picture: John Devlin

Actor Colin Firth has been pictured on the set of an upcoming drama series where he plays the role of a grieving father after the Lockerbie bombing.

Firth will portray Dr Jim Swire, who has long campaigned for justice for his daughter Flora Swire after she died when the Pan Am flight 103 was blown out of the sky above Scotland on December 21 1988.

He was pictured on Wednesday walking through a scene that appears to be set shortly after the plane debris collided with the town, killing 11 people on the ground.

Filming is taking place in Bathgate. Picture: John Devlin

In flight, there were 259 deaths – all of the passengers and crew.

The Sky series, filmed in Bathgate, West Lothian, sees Firth portraying the English doctor who “risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice”.

The actor, 63, won an Academy Award and Bafta for playing George VI in The King’s Speech in 2010 and is known for Bridget Jones’s Diary and Love Actually.

Along with his wife Jane, Dr Swire has spearheaded a call for a full inquiry into Lockerbie.

He told the BBC in December 2022 that he wanted a UN court set up, instead of the case being dealt with by the US or Scotland and has long wanted the evidence against the only man convicted of the attack to be reassessed.

On set, actors portraying police officers and soldiers were also pictured.

The show is based on the book, The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father’s Search For Justice by Dr Swire and Peter Biddulph.

The five-part series Lockerbie will explore Dr Swire’s fight for action and being nominated as a spokesperson for the victims’ families through the UK Families Flight 103 group, and look at the disaster and its aftermath.

Scottish playwright David Harrower, known for the play Blackbird, is the lead writer and Otto Bathurst, who won a Bafta for BBC period crime drama Peaky Blinders, is lead director.

It is a co-production between Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios and Sky Studios.

The BBC and Netflix announced in July that they had commissioned World Productions to make a six-part drama about the Lockerbie bombing.

Novelist and screenwriter Jonathan Lee, who wrote High Dive, is lead writer and Michael Keillor, who worked on Line Of Duty, Roadkill and Chimerica, will direct.

Former Libyan intelligence officer, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was found guilty of 270 counts of murder by a panel of three Scottish judges, sitting at a special court in the Hague in 2001 and was imprisoned in Scotland.

He was granted compassionate release in 2009 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Megrahi returned to Libya where he died in 2012.

His family, and some relatives of the bombing victims, believe he suffered a miscarriage of justice.

Appeals against his conviction have been rejected.

Libyan Abu Agila Masud is alleged to have helped make the bomb.