His role as 'Father of the Atomic Bomb' J. Robert Oppenheimer already has fans calling for the Irishman to be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor.

And it is no surprise to hear either, with the Peaky Blinders star absolutely smashing his role as scientific genius yet difficult man in the Christopher Nolan epic.

A star in Hollywood for over a decade, the 47-year-old actor has seen his stock rise year on year and now proudly stands as one of tinsel-town's leading actors. But what are rated as his best films ever - and where does Oppenheimer rank in that?

We looked at Rotten Tomatoes to discover what Cillian Murphy films are rated as the best of all time.

1 . Oppenheimer - 94% His highest rated movie ever is his most recent - and it is no surprise. Murphy is outstanding in his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer and is already a favourite for an Oscar. Photo Sales

2 . The Dark Knight - 94% One of the most iconic action movies of all time, the Heath Ledger classic saw Murphy reprise his role as Batman villain the Scarecrow. Photo Sales

3 . Dunkirk - 92% His role as a shell-shocked soldier who is rescued aboard a civilian ship was highly praised in Christopher Nolan's highly ranked war movie. Photo Sales

4 . A Quiet Place Part II - 91% Murphy's role in this popular horror sequel went down very well - as did the movie, where he starred alongside his on-screen Oppenheimer wife Emily Blunt. Photo Sales