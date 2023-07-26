Cillian Murphy Films: His 10 most highly rated movies - where does Oppenheimer rank?
Here are Cillian Murphy's top 10 films - including blockbuster new Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer.
His role as 'Father of the Atomic Bomb' J. Robert Oppenheimer already has fans calling for the Irishman to be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor.
And it is no surprise to hear either, with the Peaky Blinders star absolutely smashing his role as scientific genius yet difficult man in the Christopher Nolan epic.
A star in Hollywood for over a decade, the 47-year-old actor has seen his stock rise year on year and now proudly stands as one of tinsel-town's leading actors. But what are rated as his best films ever - and where does Oppenheimer rank in that?
We looked at Rotten Tomatoes to discover what Cillian Murphy films are rated as the best of all time.