All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Here are Cillian Murphy's top 10 ranked films. Cr: Getty ImagesHere are Cillian Murphy's top 10 ranked films. Cr: Getty Images
Here are Cillian Murphy's top 10 ranked films. Cr: Getty Images

Cillian Murphy Films: His 10 most highly rated movies - where does Oppenheimer rank?

Here are Cillian Murphy's top 10 films - including blockbuster new Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer.

By Graham Falk
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST

His role as 'Father of the Atomic Bomb' J. Robert Oppenheimer already has fans calling for the Irishman to be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor.

And it is no surprise to hear either, with the Peaky Blinders star absolutely smashing his role as scientific genius yet difficult man in the Christopher Nolan epic.

A star in Hollywood for over a decade, the 47-year-old actor has seen his stock rise year on year and now proudly stands as one of tinsel-town's leading actors. But what are rated as his best films ever - and where does Oppenheimer rank in that?

We looked at Rotten Tomatoes to discover what Cillian Murphy films are rated as the best of all time.

His highest rated movie ever is his most recent - and it is no surprise. Murphy is outstanding in his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer and is already a favourite for an Oscar.

1. Oppenheimer - 94%

His highest rated movie ever is his most recent - and it is no surprise. Murphy is outstanding in his role as J. Robert Oppenheimer and is already a favourite for an Oscar.

Photo Sales
One of the most iconic action movies of all time, the Heath Ledger classic saw Murphy reprise his role as Batman villain the Scarecrow.

2. The Dark Knight - 94%

One of the most iconic action movies of all time, the Heath Ledger classic saw Murphy reprise his role as Batman villain the Scarecrow.

Photo Sales
His role as a shell-shocked soldier who is rescued aboard a civilian ship was highly praised in Christopher Nolan's highly ranked war movie.

3. Dunkirk - 92%

His role as a shell-shocked soldier who is rescued aboard a civilian ship was highly praised in Christopher Nolan's highly ranked war movie.

Photo Sales
Murphy's role in this popular horror sequel went down very well - as did the movie, where he starred alongside his on-screen Oppenheimer wife Emily Blunt.

4. A Quiet Place Part II - 91%

Murphy's role in this popular horror sequel went down very well - as did the movie, where he starred alongside his on-screen Oppenheimer wife Emily Blunt.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Peaky BlindersHollywoodFilmOscars