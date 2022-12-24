Want to know what is on TV on Christmas Day this Sunday? Here is our TV guide for the Christmas films, comedies, concerts and more on television this weekend – and how to watch.

With Christmas Day on the horizon, households across the country are already delving into their television guides to see what films, specials and reruns are screening in the UK this festive season.

While streaming our favourite festive hits on Netflix and Disney+ has become more prominent as the years have passed, no Christmas family get together would be complete without sitting round the television to watch festive television hits in front of the fire after Christmas dinner.

From family fun programmes to entertain the kids to romantic comedy films and much loved comedy specials families, take a look at our guide to what you can watch on Christmas Day this year.

Films on TV on Christmas Day 2022

BBC One

When Harry Met Sally – 12:05am

Aladdin (2019) – 3:10pm

BBC Two

What's Love Got to Do With It? – 12:35am

White Christmas – 11:35am

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes – 3:10pm

Some Like it Hot – 4:40pm

STV/ITV1

Love Actually – 10:35pm

Channel 4

The Snowman – 11:25am

The Snowdog – 11:55am

The Great Escape – 1:50pm

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York – 5:30pm

ITV2

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial – 3:25pm

Back to the Future – 5:45pm

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – 8pm

Christmas Day TV for kids

BBC One

Abominable – 11:35am

A Shaun the Sheep Movie : Farmageddon – 1pm

BBC Two

Wallace and Gromit : A Close Shave – 10am

Wallace and Gromit : The Wrong Trousers – 10:35am

Wallace and Gromit : A Matter of Loaf & Death – 11:05am

STV/ITV1

Hotel Transylvania: Enter The Nose Picker/Hide & Shriek – 5am and 5:15am

The Madagascar Penguins in a Christmas Caper – 6:35am

Donkey's Carolling Christmas-Tacular – 6:50am

Channel 4

The Bee Movie – 7:45am

Kung Fu Panda 2 – 9:45am

ITV2

Film Beethoven's Christmas Adventure – 8am

Merry Madagascar – 9:50am

Trolls Holiday – 10:25am

It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – 10:50am

Kung Fu Panda Holiday – 12:35pm

Peter Pan (2003) – 2:20pm

Christmas specials on TV for Christmas Day 2021

BBC One

10.25pm Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special

6.25pm Michael McIntyre's Christmas Wheel

7.55pm Call the Midwife Christmas Special

BBC Two

Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas – 2:30am

The Great British Sewing Bee : Celebrity Christmas Special – 3:30am

The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show 1972 – 7:10pm

STV/ITV1

Ainsley's Festive Flavours - 2pm

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow – 3:10pm

The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special 2022 – 5pm

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win Christmas Special – 8pm

Doc Martin Christmas Special – 9:05pm

Channel 4

Great Christmas Bake Off – 12:30pm

Gogglebox 2022 – 9:05pm

The Great Festive Pottery Throwdown – 7:50pm

ITV2

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Christmas Road Trip - Three Unwise Men – 10:25pm

Family Guy Christmas special – 11:25pm

