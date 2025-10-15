Unlike the regular version, the celebrity spin-off is on twice per week.

Celebrity Traitors is about to return after a cliff-hanger that left viewers at the edge of their seats last week.

The first episode had introduced viewers to the first ever cast of the all-star spin-off to the BBC’s blockbuster hit.

Claudia Winkleman welcomed them to the Scottish Highlands in the first episode on Wednesday, October 8.

Four celebs had received votes so far at the roundtable last Thursday, but the episode ended before the result could be revealed.

When is Celebrity Traitors episode three on tonight?

Celebrity Traitors will return to BBC One for its third episode today (October 15). It is set to begin at 9pm and it will run for just over an hour, finishing at 10.05pm.

Celebrity Traitors is back on TV tonight. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Spoilers for Celebrity Traitors episode one and two. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched yet.

What happened in the first episode?

When the celebrities arrived by car on their first day, the first challenge took place before even heading to the roundtable. The players had the chance to find a shield to protect them from the initial murder - but only six of the 18 would be able to secure one.

The first roundtable saw Claudia pick her initial team of traitors and the line-up included Jonathan Ross, Alan Carr, and Cat Burns.

After the trio had discovered the identities of their fellow traitors, Claudia surprised them by telling them that the first murder they pull off will have to be in plain sight. But there was a mission before that could happen.

The celebs had to pull a trojan horse, but four gates stood in their way and they had “30 minutes” to haul it, stopping for questions at each of the gates.

Before the episode was over, the traitors found out they’d carry out their first murder in plain sight where they’d have to rub a plant, then touch the victim’s face.

What happened in the second episode?

Picking up from Wednesday night’s cliff-hanger, we saw Alan’s quest against the clock and that he seemed to have pulled it off - although the exact moment wasn’t initially shown by the producers.

The murder didn’t happen straight away as it was a “slow acting” venom. The faithfuls were then left stunned after they all made it to breakfast the next morning.

The second day’s challenge ended back at the graveyard from the previous day’s opening mission. The players had to try and figure out which faithful had been murdered. It would culminate with three celebs ending up in the black coffins, one of which was the Traitors’ victim.

The three celebs who ended up in the coffins included: Niko, Lucy Beaumont, and Paloma.

Paloma Faith was the first victim of the Traitors. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

The first victim of the Traitors was Paloma Faith.

She got the touch of death from Alan Carr - who declared “I didn’t know what else to do” in the Traitors tower.

Fans were left on a cliff-hanger around the roundtable later that night with votes for Kate Garraway, Tom Daley, Tameka Empson and Niko Omilana.

However, the first celebrity banishment was not revealed, ending before Stephen Fry could reveal his vote.