Unlike the regular version, the celebrity spin-off is on twice per week.

BBC One’s Celebrity Traitors returns tonight for its third week.

The past four episodes have seen three celebrities ‘murdered’ and three banished while millions of viewers waited to see if the Faithfuls could catch a Traitor.

So far, they have been unsuccessful.

In the first episode, Claudia Winkleman chose three contestants to be her Traitors, with the burden falling upon the shoulders of comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Cat Burns.

All three Traitors remain in the game, with viewers now wondering if they’ll make it to the end of the third week’s episodes.

Tom Daley, Cat Burns, Ruth Codd, Claire Balding, Niko Omilana, David Olusoga, Jonathan Ross, Celia Imrie, Claudia Winkleman, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Charlotte Church, Tameka Empson, Lucy Beaumont, Alan Carr, Joe Mahler & Sir Stephen Fry Paloma Faith, Joe Wilkinson and Kate Garraway, the contestants for BBC1's The Celebrity Traitors. | Cody Burridge/BBC/PA Wire

When is episode five of Celebrity Traitors?

Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

This is expected to be the same time each night for the rest of the series run.

Spoilers for last week’s Celebrity Traitors ahead. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched yet.

What happened on Celebrity Traitors last week?

After Paloma Faith was murdered in episode two, the start of the third episode saw the season’s first banishment - YouTuber Niko Omilana.

EastEnders star Tameka Empson was banished at the end of episode three at the second roundtable, after her fellow contestants wrongly accused her of being a Traitor.

Olympic diver Tom Daley was murdered in episode three, after the Traitors raised their concerns that ‘perceptive’ Tom ‘didn’t trust anybody’ and was a risk.

At the beginning of the fourth episode, actress Ruth Codd was murdered by the traitors after she took aim at Jonathon Ross.

By the end of the episode, TV sports presenter Clare Balding was banished from the castle after a head to head with Ross.

The 54-year-old received seven votes from her fellow contestants during Thursday's episode, before revealing she was in fact a faithful.

That night, the trio of Alan Carr, Cat Burns, and Jonathan Ross, were left deciding between three potential victims for their next murder. It includes Charlotte Church, David Olusoga and Kate Garraway.

The Faithfuls remaining in the game and hoping to hunt down the three Traitors are: Stephen Fry, Joe Marler, Nick Mohammed, David Olusoga, Mark Bonnar, Celia Imrie, Charlotte Church, Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont and Joe Wilkinson.