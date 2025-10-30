That leaves just seven famous faces in the castle batting for the big cash prize that will go to a charity of their choice.
Here’s how the experts at sportscasting.com/uk rank all their chances of winning - as well as who is likely to be murdered and banished next.
1. Cat Burns - 5/4
Singer Cat Burns - and Traitor - is now the 5/4 favourite to win and the 20/1 outsider to be banished next. | Getty Images for The National Lo
2. Joe Marler
Rugby star - and Faithfil - Joe Marler is the second favourite for the win, with odds of 2/1, although he's also 5/1 to be banished next. | Getty Images
3. Alan Carr - 11/4
Traitorous chat show host Alan Carr is 11/4 to take home the cash and 6/1 to be banished next. | Getty Images
4. Celia Imrie - 3/1
Actress, national treasure and Faithful Celia Imrie is 3/1 to be the last celeb standing. She's also 3/1 to be murdered next and 16/1 to be banished. | Getty Images