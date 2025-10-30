Who will win the Traitors?placeholder image
Celebrity Traitors Odds Latest: Who is favourite to win, be murdered and be banished? Cat Burns is the celeb to beat

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:55 GMT

There’s not long to go until we find out who has won.

We’ve reached the sharp end of Celebrity Traitors and Jonathan Ross has (finally) become the first Traitor to be banished.

That leaves just seven famous faces in the castle batting for the big cash prize that will go to a charity of their choice.

Here’s how the experts at sportscasting.com/uk rank all their chances of winning - as well as who is likely to be murdered and banished next.

Singer Cat Burns - and Traitor - is now the 5/4 favourite to win and the 20/1 outsider to be banished next.

1. Cat Burns - 5/4

| Getty Images for The National Lo

Rugby star - and Faithfil - Joe Marler is the second favourite for the win, with odds of 2/1, although he's also 5/1 to be banished next.

2. Joe Marler

| Getty Images

Traitorous chat show host Alan Carr is 11/4 to take home the cash and 6/1 to be banished next.

3. Alan Carr - 11/4

| Getty Images

Actress, national treasure and Faithful Celia Imrie is 3/1 to be the last celeb standing. She's also 3/1 to be murdered next and 16/1 to be banished.

4. Celia Imrie - 3/1

| Getty Images

