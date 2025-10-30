We’ve reached the sharp end of Celebrity Traitors and Jonathan Ross has (finally) become the first Traitor to be banished.

That leaves just seven famous faces in the castle batting for the big cash prize that will go to a charity of their choice.

Here’s how the experts at sportscasting.com/uk rank all their chances of winning - as well as who is likely to be murdered and banished next.

1 . Cat Burns - 5/4 Singer Cat Burns - and Traitor - is now the 5/4 favourite to win and the 20/1 outsider to be banished next. | Getty Images for The National Lo Photo Sales

2 . Joe Marler Rugby star - and Faithfil - Joe Marler is the second favourite for the win, with odds of 2/1, although he's also 5/1 to be banished next. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Alan Carr - 11/4 Traitorous chat show host Alan Carr is 11/4 to take home the cash and 6/1 to be banished next. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Celia Imrie - 3/1 Actress, national treasure and Faithful Celia Imrie is 3/1 to be the last celeb standing. She's also 3/1 to be murdered next and 16/1 to be banished. | Getty Images Photo Sales