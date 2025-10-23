Wednesday’s roundtable had viewers on the edge of their seats.

BBC One’s Celebrity Traitors returns tonight after a major cliff-hanger in yesterday’s episode.

In the first episode, Claudia Winkleman chose three contestants to be her Traitors, with the burden falling upon the shoulders of comedian Alan Carr, TV presenter Jonathan Ross and singer Cat Burns.

All three Traitors remain in the game, with viewers now wondering if they’ll make it to the end of the third week’s episodes.

Tom Daley, Cat Burns, Ruth Codd, Claire Balding, Niko Omilana, David Olusoga, Jonathan Ross, Celia Imrie, Claudia Winkleman, Mark Bonnar, Nick Mohammed, Charlotte Church, Tameka Empson, Lucy Beaumont, Alan Carr, Joe Mahler & Sir Stephen Fry Paloma Faith, Joe Wilkinson and Kate Garraway, the contestants for BBC1's The Celebrity Traitors.

When is episode five of Celebrity Traitors?

Celebrity Traitors continues on Thursday night at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

This is expected to be the same time each night for the rest of the series run. It will mark the end of the third week of the reality series.

Spoilers for yesterday’s Celebrity Traitors ahead. Don’t read further if you haven’t watched yet.

What happened on Celebrity Traitors yesterday?

Heading into the fifth episode of the season, fans had been left on a huge cliff-hanger as three stars were at risk of murder.

The trio of: Charlotte Church, David Olusoga, and Kate Garraway were at risk. It was revealed that the fourth celeb to be murdered was: Charlotte Church.

After the mission, at the roundtable, the votes ended up going to:

Mark Bonnar - 4

David Olusoga - 4

Kate Garraway - 2

Jonathan Ross - 1

Stephen Fry - 1

This meant that the players had to vote again - except for David and Mark. However, if it was all square once again, it would end up going to chance.

The second vote looked like this:

Mark Bonnar - 5

David Olusoga - 5