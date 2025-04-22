Claudia Winkleman is expected to be back to present the celebrity version of The Traitors.Claudia Winkleman is expected to be back to present the celebrity version of The Traitors.
Claudia Winkleman is expected to be back to present the celebrity version of The Traitors. | CREDIT LINE:BBC / Studio Lambert / Cody Burridge

Who is in Celebrity Traitors 2025? Here are the 20 celebs reportedly set to enter the Traitors castle - including Bob Mortimer

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 15:33 BST

A new series of the backstabbing reality show is on its way - and there’s a twist.

It’s been nearly three months since the third series of The Traitors finished - with Faithfuls Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown taking home the cash.

Since then we’ve also had the latest season of the American version, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

There’s now more good news for fans of the show, in which a group of strangers are locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a cash prize.

The BBC have announced that there will be a celebrity version, in which a host of familiar faces will take up residence in Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands (or in the nearest hotel).

And the cast has now apparently been leaked - with these 20 stars reportedly preparing to start filming the fun and games.

Comedian, actor, writer and national treasure Stephen Fry is arguably the biggest name to be heading into the castle for the inaugural Celebrity Traitors. Who would dare banish him?!

1. Stephen Fry

Comedian, actor, writer and national treasure Stephen Fry is arguably the biggest name to be heading into the castle for the inaugural Celebrity Traitors. Who would dare banish him?! | Getty Images

Chatty Man Alan Carr should bring plenty of laughs to the series. He's recently enjoyed doing up overseas properties with Amanda Holden and is also a successful standup when not hosting television shows.

2. Alan Carr

Chatty Man Alan Carr should bring plenty of laughs to the series. He's recently enjoyed doing up overseas properties with Amanda Holden and is also a successful standup when not hosting television shows. | Getty Images,

Before finding global fame in hit American comedy 'Ted Lasso' - as character Nathan Shelley - Nick Mohammed was a successful live comedian and Edinburgh Fringe Festival regular in his stage-guise of Mr Swallow. He'd be a natural Faithful.

3. Nick Mohammed

Before finding global fame in hit American comedy 'Ted Lasso' - as character Nathan Shelley - Nick Mohammed was a successful live comedian and Edinburgh Fringe Festival regular in his stage-guise of Mr Swallow. He'd be a natural Faithful. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Olympic diver Tom Daley is a natural born winner. Can he add the Traitors trophy to his groaning mantelpiece?

4. Tom Daley

Olympic diver Tom Daley is a natural born winner. Can he add the Traitors trophy to his groaning mantelpiece? | Getty Images for Out.com / equal

