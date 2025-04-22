It’s been nearly three months since the third series of The Traitors finished - with Faithfuls Leanne Quigley and Jake Brown taking home the cash.

Since then we’ve also had the latest season of the American version, hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

There’s now more good news for fans of the show, in which a group of strangers are locked in a spooky castle, split into Traitors and Faithfuls, then encouraged to lie their way to a cash prize.

The BBC have announced that there will be a celebrity version, in which a host of familiar faces will take up residence in Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands (or in the nearest hotel).

And the cast has now apparently been leaked - with these 20 stars reportedly preparing to start filming the fun and games.

1 . Stephen Fry Comedian, actor, writer and national treasure Stephen Fry is arguably the biggest name to be heading into the castle for the inaugural Celebrity Traitors. Who would dare banish him?! | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Alan Carr Chatty Man Alan Carr should bring plenty of laughs to the series. He's recently enjoyed doing up overseas properties with Amanda Holden and is also a successful standup when not hosting television shows. | Getty Images, Photo Sales

3 . Nick Mohammed Before finding global fame in hit American comedy 'Ted Lasso' - as character Nathan Shelley - Nick Mohammed was a successful live comedian and Edinburgh Fringe Festival regular in his stage-guise of Mr Swallow. He'd be a natural Faithful. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Photo Sales